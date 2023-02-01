ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures

A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Turning 20: Plum pizza shop nears two decades in business

For many kids growing up in the Plum area, Somma’s Pizza has been the place to go after a Little League baseball win. Trophies donated from football, baseball and especially hockey teams can be found in a case by the restaurant’s game room. Business cards are near the front door, and during the holidays, a Christmas tree dedicated to a resident dealing with trauma sits in the lobby collecting toys for Toys for Tots.
PLUM, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Not What You Might Expect – Japanese Sandwiches in Troy Hill?

Chef Gary Marshall immerses himself in Japanese culture one bite (and tat) at a time. The heavily inked foodie fell in love with the body art form, which led him to explore the country’s cuisine and hone his skills at Umami, Roger Li’s izakaya, or Japanese pub, in Lawrenceville.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV.  She pointed...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured

A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Firewhistle Brewing Will Heat You Up With Cold Beer and Warm Hearts

Jason Berman is a volunteer firefighter with a burning passion for beer. In July 2022, after two decades of making beer at home, he opened Firewhistle Brewing at 107 N. Second Ave. in Elizabeth Borough. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
ELIZABETH, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Motorists will face I-79 delays starting Tuesday between Neville Island Bridge and I-279

Motorists who regularly use Interstate 79 may want to consider giving themselves extra time to get where they’re going starting Tuesday. PennDOT has announced beginning on that Tuesday morning there will be daylight and overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships in Allegheny County, weather permitting.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

