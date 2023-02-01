Read full article on original website
State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
nextpittsburgh.com
11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures
A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turning 20: Plum pizza shop nears two decades in business
For many kids growing up in the Plum area, Somma’s Pizza has been the place to go after a Little League baseball win. Trophies donated from football, baseball and especially hockey teams can be found in a case by the restaurant’s game room. Business cards are near the front door, and during the holidays, a Christmas tree dedicated to a resident dealing with trauma sits in the lobby collecting toys for Toys for Tots.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit temporarily discontinues service in Millvale
Pittsburgh Regional Transit has temporarily discontinued service in Millvale, effective immediately, after PennDOT reduced the weight limit on the Grant Avenue bridge.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Not What You Might Expect – Japanese Sandwiches in Troy Hill?
Chef Gary Marshall immerses himself in Japanese culture one bite (and tat) at a time. The heavily inked foodie fell in love with the body art form, which led him to explore the country’s cuisine and hone his skills at Umami, Roger Li’s izakaya, or Japanese pub, in Lawrenceville.
BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College.
Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV. She pointed...
Major Pittsburgh bridge connecting city neighborhoods shut down for at least 4 months
The City of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge will close “immediately” to vehicle traffic for repairs.
Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured
A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Firewhistle Brewing Will Heat You Up With Cold Beer and Warm Hearts
Jason Berman is a volunteer firefighter with a burning passion for beer. In July 2022, after two decades of making beer at home, he opened Firewhistle Brewing at 107 N. Second Ave. in Elizabeth Borough. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why Is The Bike Path Between Point State Park And The Mon Wharf Closing?
A vital pathway along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail for cyclists and pedestrians that connects Point State Park with the Mon Wharf is closing on Feb. 1 for major improvements. It will be closed through fall 2023. The route also is part of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage, which connects...
YMCA in Greensburg looking to fill nearly 50 positions
The Greensburg YMCA is looking to hire nearly 50 people.
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
wtae.com
'I was a little surprised': College student speaks after bullet comes through Downtown apartment
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh college student was woken up in the middle of the night by a bullet coming through her window. Sandami Sinley is a junior at Point Park University. She lives in Chatham Tower in Downtown Pittsburgh. Early Sunday morning, Pittsburgh police say shots were fired near...
Motorists will face I-79 delays starting Tuesday between Neville Island Bridge and I-279
Motorists who regularly use Interstate 79 may want to consider giving themselves extra time to get where they’re going starting Tuesday. PennDOT has announced beginning on that Tuesday morning there will be daylight and overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships in Allegheny County, weather permitting.
onstagepittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Public Theater Welcomes Shaunda Miles McDill as the Next Managing Director
The Public has announced that Shaunda Miles McDill, will be the Public’s next Managing Director. She will assume the role later this month and share organizational leadership of The Public with her producing partner, Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski. Shaunda McDill at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. (Photo by Asia...
