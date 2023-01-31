ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tiffany & Co Announces New Collab with Nike

By Nia Noelle
92Q
92Q
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OprtV_0kYc4A8s00

Luxury brand Tiffany & Co has announced collaborations before but none like the one they just dropped!  Sneakerheads will soon have the opportunity to snag a pair of limited edition Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837  that Tiffany has marked “A Legendary Pair”.

The kicks are a black suede with black laces and of course have the signature Nike swoosh in Tiffany blue.  But these are no ordinary Air Force 1’s, the heel of each shoe is adorned with a sliver 925 Tiffany badge.  The tongues have Tiffany embroidered in them but that’s not it.  Each pair comes in a Tiffany blue box and includes kit of sterling sneakerhead “essentials”: a silver shoe horn, a silver shoe brush, a silver whistle, and of course a dubrae.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

This legendary pair will cost you $400 and will be exclusively available at Tiffany’s two flagship stores in New York City, select Nike retailers, and on the Nike SNKRS app.  At the time we are publishing this story Tiffany has a sign up for text and email for more information. Click here to get plugged in.

The post Tiffany & Co Announces New Collab with Nike appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92Q

Ciara Shows Off Her Style In A Custom Black Gown

Ciara was spotted on Instagram earlier today donning a custom black gown that showed off her effortless style. The post Ciara Shows Off Her Style In A Custom Black Gown appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

8 Black Billionaires Who Are Changing The World

There are 15 Black billionaires that exist around the world. Of those 15, two are women. The post 8 Black Billionaires Who Are Changing The World appeared first on NewsOne. The post 8 Black Billionaires Who Are Changing The World appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

676
Followers
3K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy