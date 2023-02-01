We see a video of a discussion talking about Tesla's production compared to the speed of its rival - about 10x faster. Tesla gave guidance to produce 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, which I consider to be sandbagging - meaning Tesla is basically already at that run rate right now. Elon Musk said he wanted to account for all the things that seem to go wrong each year. But, I think Tesla will get close to 2 million vehicles or more delivered in 2023. Tesla has an eventual goal to get to 20 million vehicles per year.

2 DAYS AGO