MotorAuthority
Nissan electric sports car concept to headline sustainable mobility event
Nissan throughout the month of February will host an event at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, showcasing its future endeavors, particularly in the area of sustainable mobility. Called Nissan Futures, the event will also see the display of a concept car that Nissan first presented in virtual form in 2021.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Taycan spy shots
The Porsche Taycan is about to come in for an update, as evidenced by camouflaged prototypes spotted in the wild. The fully electric Taycan first arrived as a sedan for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader and Sport Turismo wagon body styles for 2021 and 2022, respectively.
MotorAuthority
Official: Ford returns to F1 in 2026 as Red Bull partner
Ford on Friday confirmed it will return to the Formula 1 arena in 2026, as a technical partner to current champion Red Bull Racing. The announcement was made in New York City where Red Bull showed off its RB19 F1 car developed for the 2023 season. The deal will see...
MotorAuthority
Ferrari patents gas-thruster system to boost performance
Shortly after Tesla revealed its second-generation Roadster in 2017, CEO Elon Musk teased that the car could be fitted with rocket thrusters to enhance performance. While there's no indication Tesla is actually working on such a system, The Drive recently learned that Ferrari has designed a system using thrusters to enhance performance of a road vehicle (both cars and motorcycles), and has filed a patent for the system.
torquenews.com
Tesla Producing at 10x the Speed of Nearest Rival
We see a video of a discussion talking about Tesla's production compared to the speed of its rival - about 10x faster. Tesla gave guidance to produce 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, which I consider to be sandbagging - meaning Tesla is basically already at that run rate right now. Elon Musk said he wanted to account for all the things that seem to go wrong each year. But, I think Tesla will get close to 2 million vehicles or more delivered in 2023. Tesla has an eventual goal to get to 20 million vehicles per year.
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
MotorAuthority
McLaren 750S reportedly coming this fall to replace the 720S
The McLaren 720S bowed out of production at the end of 2022 but a successor is coming. McLaren's president of the Americas region, Nicolas Brown, recently hinted that the successor will be a heavy update of the 720S and is already sold out through much of 2024. He said dealers took deposits from prospective 720S buyers after they learned the older car was no longer available.
MotorAuthority
Gordon Murray T.50 under goes cold-weather testing
As it prepares for production of its T.50, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) recently took a prototype of the V-12-powered supercar to Arvidsjaur, Sweden, for cold-weather testing. While it may look like just a bunch of snow drifting, some technical work is being done, including calibrating the car's driver aids for...
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
MotorAuthority
Bizzarrini Giotto, Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R: This Week's Top Photos
Revived Italian sports car marque Bizzarrini is working on a new V-12 supercar, and we were given a teasing look this week. It's called the Giotto, after Bizzarrini founder Giotto Bizzarrini, and Giorgetto Giugiaro has been tapped to help design the car. Chevrolet is jumping into the customer racing game...
Luxury yacht features submarine, flying car – perfect for James Bond
The 37-meter vessel is set to be launched in 2024. The post Luxury yacht features submarine, flying car – perfect for James Bond appeared first on Talker.
MotorAuthority
One-off Bugatti Chiron Profilée sells for record $10.7M at auction
A true one-off Bugatti has set a record for the highest price paid for a new car at auction. The car is the Bugatti Chiron Profilée that the French performance marque revealed last month. It went under the hammer on Wednesday at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris, where it sold for 9,792,500 euros (approximately $10.77 million), including the buyer's premium.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari sold a record 13,221 cars in 2022
Ferrari's deliveries reached a new peak of 13,221 cars in 2022—a year in which most brands in the exotic segment saw record numbers. Despite the war in Ukraine, energy and inflation crises, and supply disruptions, Ferrari managed to grow its deliveries in 2022 by 2,066 cars, up 18.5% versus 2021's result.
MotorAuthority
Ford CEO Jim Farley's Shelby 427 Cobra up for sale
A 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra once owned by current Ford CEO Jim Farley is up for sale at online auction website Autohunter. The car, which bears chassis number CSX3195, started out life as a regular road-going 427 Cobra but was later converted to S/C (Semi-Competition) specification. It was originally billed to Johnny Bolton Ford of Maitland, Florida, for a total price of $6,383.
insideevs.com
Aventon Level.2 First Ride Review: The Bang-For-Buck Bike
There’s only one thing better than bragging about buying a new bike, and that’s bragging about the deal you got on it. The dollar sure isn’t getting more valuable. Most folks want more for less these days. At least that’s the case in the über-competitive electric bicycle market. When today’s high-performance e-bikes go high with seven-figure price tags, others go low, bringing electric mobility to the masses.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno checks out a restored Ford Mustang K-Code
Before the Shelbys and Bosses arrived, the Ford Mustang K-Code was the peak of Pony Car performance. On this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Mustang enthusiast Scott McMullen explains the significance of the K-Code, and shows off this restored first-year example. The K-Code went on sale along with the Mustang...
MotorAuthority
Ford and Red Bull deal, PaxPower Jackal: Car News Headlines
It's official. Ford is returning to the Formula 1 arena in 2026, though not as a constructor but as a technical partner of leading team Red Bull Racing. Ford will help Red Bull develop a power unit in time for the 2026 season, when new, more sustainable power unit design rules are set to be introduced.
MotorAuthority
Chevy's updated Silverado gets the PaxPower Jackal treatment
The Ford F-150 has the Raptor, and the Ram 1500 has the TRX, but when it comes to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 there's still no high-performance option to be found. Some years back, Houston, Texas-based PaxPower stepped in to fill that void with its original Jackal. The conversion added the rugged suspension and flared wheel arches inspired by Baja pre-runners, and coupled this with the availability of a V-8 engine.
