edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Sharpshooting Eagles down Marian in NACC showdown

MADISON – The Edgewood College Eagles men's basketball squad hosted a Northern Collegiate Athletics Conference (NACC) showdown Saturday at the Todd Wehr Edgedome. They battled with the Marian Sabres with an eye towards the conference postseason. The Eagles (6-15, 6-7 NACC) put together a dominating performance against the Sabres (11-9, 9-4), holding the lead for 36:19 of game time in an 88-69 victory.
Vikings' offense sweeps past Eagles

MADISON - The Edgewood College Eagles men's basketball squad hosted their second match in a row at the Todd Wehr Edgedome Thursday evening. They played a non-conference tilt against the Augustana Vikings. The Vikings (3-2) put together a strong effort to sweep past the Eagles (1-5) in 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-14) fashion.
