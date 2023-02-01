ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC to weigh hybrid work for city employees

City Hall is slowly relenting on its resistance to hybrid work for municipal employees. Officials agreed to consider a hybrid work scenario for DC 37 workers as negotiations with the union continue, Gothamist reported. The union’s social services branch, SSEU Local 371, announced the update on negotiations in a letter to members, while City Hall declined to comment on active negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act

In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Adams must take bold steps to bring real change in New York

During his State of the City address, Mayor Eric Adams announced a “Working People’s Agenda” focused on housing, jobs, safety, and care – providing a timely call to action to ensure more New Yorkers can get access to affordable housing, living wage jobs, safe streets, and quality health care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’

New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

How Hochul’s budget proposal might stir the pot

Tensions between Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers have been on the rise since the announcement of her chief judge nominee late last year and have only grown since then. Despite some apparent concessions included in her executive budget, the governor’s fiscal proposal also includes some contentious plans that are sure to raise the heat in the Capitol even more as negotiations get underway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future

A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
QUEENS, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery closes soon for 122 apartments in Forest Hills, Queens

Housing lottery applications close shortly for 122 newly constructed apartments at Apex Place, 108-60 Horace Harding Expressway, in Forest Hills, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $28,252 to $231,700 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $738 for a studio. The available apartments include studios, one, two,...
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 144 Units at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Ruby, a 22-story, two-tower mixed-use development at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad, and Qualitas, the structure yields 480 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 144 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $48,138 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Migrant crisis sparked ‘unprecedented’ burden on NYC shelters: City Hall report

The Big Apple’s migrant crisis sparked an “unprecedented” increase in the number of people living in taxpayer-funded homeless shelters, according to a City Hall report released Tuesday. The daily average shelter population surged 20.8% — to 54,838 — during the first four months of fiscal 2023, which began July 1, the Preliminary Mayor’s Management Report for February said. That’s up from an average of 45,381 during the same time in fiscal 2022, with the report saying the spike was “driven by an unprecedented increase in entrants, primarily related to the influx of asylum seekers from the southern United States border.” The increase —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Live from New York, it’s good news for the movie and TV business. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal included an expansion of the state’s already sizable film and television tax credit program. Some may call film tax credits a race to the bottom, but if approved, the expanded program stands to benefit studios like Kaufman Astoria, Broadway Stages and De Niro’s Wildflower Studios – along with other makers of film and tv.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Green Way Markets is now open in Brooklyn, New York

Retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services now includes five Green Way Markets in the New York tri-state area, according to the supermarket banner's website. The latest Green Way Market store, which opened last month, is located at 825 Dekalb Avenue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The 8,000-square-foot store features the banner’s signature “a better shopping experience,” with a focus on fresh, natural, organic and gluten-free items as well as grocery essentials.
BROOKLYN, NY
6sqft

Lottery opens for 144 mixed-income units at new Chelsea rental with lots of green space, from $1,329/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 144 mixed-income apartments at the currently-under-construction development known as Ruby at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea. Upon completion later this year, the 25-story mixed-use building will have 480 rental apartments, 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, landscaped gardens, and an impressive menu of amenities including rooftop pools, terraces, and lounges. The affordable units are available to New Yorkers earning between 70 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $48,138 for a single person and $130,046 for a five-person household. Apartments range from $1,329/month for studios to $3,793 for two bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'

NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
