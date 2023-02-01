ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Contractor Worley gives $5,000 to help TCAT construction program in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A contractor at Eastman Chemical Co. last week, Jan. 26, ceremoniously took in its first two work-based learning interns from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Wednesday morning, six days later, that same contractor presented a $5,000 oversized check to benefit the Building Trades Institute at TCAT Elizabethton new operation in the former Sullivan North High School building Kingsport owns. TCAT stands for Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV

NORTON – A driver was injured and passenger escaped injury after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change

The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on Feb. 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200-feet requirement.
Johnson City Press

Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee

College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter may not officially start a two-year contract to head the region's largest school system until July 1. However, he said he's already has been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one three West Ridge High School students are doing with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots

A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure

ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
WJHL

Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

E&H opens campus thrift store

EMORY — Thrifting has arrived on the Emory & Henry College campus. Emory & Henry College held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of the Memorial Chapel, Fed. 1.
EMORY, VA

