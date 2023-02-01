Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
Johnson City Press
Contractor Worley gives $5,000 to help TCAT construction program in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A contractor at Eastman Chemical Co. last week, Jan. 26, ceremoniously took in its first two work-based learning interns from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Wednesday morning, six days later, that same contractor presented a $5,000 oversized check to benefit the Building Trades Institute at TCAT Elizabethton new operation in the former Sullivan North High School building Kingsport owns. TCAT stands for Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
Johnson City Press
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34 year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ Student Resource Officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began her career in...
Johnson City Press
U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV
NORTON – A driver was injured and passenger escaped injury after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on Feb. 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200-feet requirement.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
tourcounsel.com
College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee
College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Johnson City Press
West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester
BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE). Three West Ridge High School students have signed on for work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and paychecks too.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter may not officially start a two-year contract to head the region's largest school system until July 1. However, he said he's already has been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one three West Ridge High School students are doing with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the department’s second-in-command, Debbie Botelho, have accepted an early retirement incentive from the city and will retire this year. Turner and Botelho are just two of the 23 city employees with more than 30 years of consecutive service to the city who...
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
wcyb.com
Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
Police chief, public works, parks and rec director all take JC retirement offer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police chief, public works director and parks and recreation director are among 23 city employees who have opted into a recently offered retirement incentive. Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will officially retire on Feb. 28 along with […]
Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
Johnson City Press
E&H opens campus thrift store
EMORY — Thrifting has arrived on the Emory & Henry College campus. Emory & Henry College held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of the Memorial Chapel, Fed. 1.
