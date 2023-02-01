PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police had to slap cuffs on a man they said was impersonating a first responder in Oakland late on Tuesday night. According to court documents, Patrick Barton pulled up behind an off-duty police sergeant with emergency lights flashing. He then claimed he was the assistant fire chief for Avalon, but he was not responding to an active scene. Barton is now facing charges including impersonating a public servant. Court records showed he is also facing theft and receiving stolen property charges in Ross Township.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO