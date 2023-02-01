Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Blames Teammate For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PAEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
Related
18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights
An 18-year-old is facing charges after police said he was driving DUI and crashed, killing one of his passengers on Christmas Eve.
wtae.com
Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
Woman that injured five in DUI crash charged
A woman accused in a December DUI accident that injured five people has been arrested. Allegheny County Police say 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez turned herself in this morning.
Wanted man charged after battling with Lower Burrell officers, police say
A man awaiting trial on a felony strangulation charge was accused by Lower Burrell police of driving with a suspended license in a car that had no insurance and had an expired registration and inspection. Thomas Henry Suppers Jr., 37, of the 500 block of Sycamore Street in Vandergrift was...
2nd man faces felony charges after police say he tried to take blame for gun incident at Harmar motel
A second man has been arrested in connection with an incident last month at a Harmar motel during which a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a gun allegedly pulled a stolen pistol on a couple who were arguing outside their room at 2 a.m. Harmar police charged...
wtae.com
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol over 5 times legal limit in Penn Hills head-on crash, police say
A Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit when her vehicle hit another head-on during a December crash, police say.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of DUI with Two Juvenile Passengers
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a local woman is facing charges for driving while under the influence of alcohol with two juvenile passengers. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Deborah Lynn Gauthier, of Marienville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
Kiski Township man accused of attacking bar patron who gave him lift home, causing wreck into creek
Kiski Township police accused a resident of causing serious injuries to a man who offered him a ride home. Michael William Hungerford Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Florida Avenue in Kiski Township was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault along with two counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Pittsburgh Police arrest man for impersonating a first responder, trying to pull over an officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police had to slap cuffs on a man they said was impersonating a first responder in Oakland late on Tuesday night. According to court documents, Patrick Barton pulled up behind an off-duty police sergeant with emergency lights flashing. He then claimed he was the assistant fire chief for Avalon, but he was not responding to an active scene. Barton is now facing charges including impersonating a public servant. Court records showed he is also facing theft and receiving stolen property charges in Ross Township.
explore venango
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
wtae.com
Beaver County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for hate crimes, abusing people with disabilities
A Beaver County man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusing people with physical and mental disabilities, people who it was his job to care for. Zachary Dinell pled guilty to conspiracy and committing several hate crimes. “I’d like it to be longer,”...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
New video shown during court hearing for 2 suspects in Brighton Heights funeral shooting
The two teens police say are responsible for a funeral shooting that injured six people sat in front of a judge on Friday afternoon.
Woman convicted of shooting man in Evans City faces light prison sentence, victim wants more time
A local woman convicted of a first-degree felony was looking at years in prison. Instead, she is serving a week in jail.
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
wtae.com
Surveillance video: Funeral shooting in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — This video was introduced as evidence in a preliminary hearing for two suspects in a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held on Oct. 28, 2022. Watch the surveillance video above. Click here to read the full story from...
Man killed in early morning crash on Westmoreland County highway
A man was killed in a car crash on a Westmoreland County highway early Tuesday morning.
What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?
You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
Comments / 0