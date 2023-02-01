ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

wtae.com

Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of DUI with Two Juvenile Passengers

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a local woman is facing charges for driving while under the influence of alcohol with two juvenile passengers. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Deborah Lynn Gauthier, of Marienville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police arrest man for impersonating a first responder, trying to pull over an officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police had to slap cuffs on a man they said was impersonating a first responder in Oakland late on Tuesday night. According to court documents, Patrick Barton pulled up behind an off-duty police sergeant with emergency lights flashing. He then claimed he was the assistant fire chief for Avalon, but he was not responding to an active scene. Barton is now facing charges including impersonating a public servant. Court records showed he is also facing theft and receiving stolen property charges in Ross Township. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
wtae.com

One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH

One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
PITTSBURGH, PA

