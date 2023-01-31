Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Blood and Water season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more
What is the Blood and Water season 4 release date? Over the last three seasons, what started as a South African teen drama about long lost sisters reuniting has become something else entirely. The Netflix series, created by Gambit Films, started with Puleng (Ama Qamata) transferring schools to be near...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn teases how The Flash sets up DCU Chapter 1
James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcements regarding the launch of the first chapter of the DC Universe have caused a lot of excitement, and some confusion. Gunn and Safran are in a tricky position, where there are still four movies from the old DCEU to be released. They also have to contend with offshoots – which they’ve dubbed DC Elseworlds – where Matt Reeves’ Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker movies reside.
thedigitalfix.com
Wes Craven wanted to do a Batman movie so he could do it “right”
These days, Wes Craven has made a name for himself as one of the best horror movie directors of all time, bringing slasher movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream to life. But before he made horror history with Freddy Krueger in 1984, Craven was mostly known for his work on 1982 DC movie Swamp Thing.
thedigitalfix.com
DC has doubled down in the wrong direction
When the new custodians of the DC movie universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran, said, “down with the DCEU. Long live the DCU,” a newly rebooted franchise was reborn. Kind of. This is DC, and things over there have never been straightforward. Before we get to all the...
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey auditioned for Titanic, and thought he got it
The amount of false hope you get as an actor seems like the worst part. You think you’ve managed to nab a great new movie, only to be glossed over. Matthew McConaughey suffered that, on one of the highest-grossing movies ever, no less. Bakc in the mid-’90s, McConaughey was...
thedigitalfix.com
Knock at the Cabin’s Ben Aldridge – Dave Bautista is a “gentle bear”
M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie Knock at the Cabin is here. The tightly-wound horror movie (which will make you think again before booking an log cabin for a holiday) thunders along at a great speed, with thrills and chills aplenty while it raises potent moral questions along the way.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood taught Leonardo DiCaprio to fight the old-school way
A Hollywood legend like Clint Eastwood has a lot of wisdom to impart. He’s made quite a few of the best movies ever and has an incredible number of credits to his name besides. Leonardo DiCaprio once learned a thing or two from the Western star, like how to properly depict a fight.
thedigitalfix.com
The Shining actor cried happy tears when he worked with Clint Eastwood
Legendary actor and musician Scatman Crothers had the distinct honour of being a part of Stanley Kubrick’s horror movie The Shining, where he played Dick Halloran. After the experience of that production, the actor broke down in tears when he worked with Clint Eastwood, who had a very different way of doing things.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things writers shoot down Netflix series spin-off rumours
If I only could, I’d make a deal with God, and I’d get Him to, you know, commission a Stranger Things spin-off starring Eleven. If something sounds too good to be true, that usually means it is, and unfortunately, that looks to be the case with the latest rumour surrounding our favourite sci-fi series.
thedigitalfix.com
Babylon has an incredible accidental Jackass Forever cameo
Babylon is one of several “love-letters to the movies” that have popped up in the last few months – along with The Fabelmans, Empire of Light, and Bardo – which all approach it in very different ways. But Babylon depicts Hollywood as more of a dystopian dream-killer than a magical wonderland. As with Damien Chazelle‘s La La Land, there are many scenes in Babylon that take place on or near studio lots.
thedigitalfix.com
Bella Ramsey is excited for The Last Of Us season 2 love story
This article contains spoilers for events within The Last of Us 2. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us cast has shared her thoughts on the upcoming story within The Last of Us season 2. Alongside Pedro Pascal who plays Joel, Ramsey is responsible for bringing one of the main The Last of Us characters to life.
thedigitalfix.com
Silk TV series aiming to be like Spider-Man movies, says Sony
The first live-action Spider-Man TV series from Sony is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show-runner is Angela Kang, who comes from The Walking Dead. We don’t know too much about the series yet, but now have an update from the President of Sony’s Television Studios. Silk:...
thedigitalfix.com
Tetris movie will premiere at SXSW
Taron Egerton has already on several icons of the 70s and 80s – from Elton John to Eddie the Eagle Edwards. He’s now taking on one of the most iconic pop culture touchstones of that era – Tetris. Video game movies and TV shows (hello The Last of Us) are currently all the rage, with a mind-boggling number currently in development.
thedigitalfix.com
The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.
thedigitalfix.com
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul used to eat Breaking Bad’s blue meth
Bryan Cranston and his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul ate the fake blue meth that was used on the TV series. With Cranston and Paul as its leads, Breaking Bad is regarded as one of the greatest drama series of all time. The show follows their two characters Walter White...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Channing Tatum movies of all time
What are the best Channing Tatum movies? There was a point in the mid-2010s where it looked as if Channing Tatum was on the path to total world domination. He starred in plenty of great movies within the comedy movie, action movie, and romance movie genres, showing off his talent for performance. In the 2020s, Tatum has slowed things down a bit, but with the return of the Magic Mike franchise with his new movie, Tatum will soon be back firmly in the spotlight.
thedigitalfix.com
Seth Rogen doesn’t like Marvel movies because they’re “for kids”
The MCU can’t please everyone, even if they’re a fan of the franchise’s source material. Seth Rogen, noted comics reader and adapter, has spoken out on why he doesn’t enjoy Marvel movies and TV series, stating they’re not even aimed at him. “I think that...
thedigitalfix.com
Ethan Hawke and Matt Damon were jealous of each other’s breakout roles
Both Ethan Hawke and Matt Damon have had impressive careers in Hollywood over the years, but despite their success, that doesn’t mean they don’t share some regrets – such as each other’s filmography. Both Hawke and Damon have revealed in separate interviews how they were jealous of each other’s breakout roles in the drama movies, Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting.
thedigitalfix.com
Kate Winslet turned down one of the best Lord of the Rings characters
Kate Winslet was Peter Jackson’s first choice to play Lord of the Rings character Eowyn, however Winslet turned the role down. The Lord of the Rings movies are now two decades old, but their influence and popularity remains as strong as ever. Based on the seminal novels by JRR...
thedigitalfix.com
Robert De Niro explains why he turned down this iconic Tom Hanks role
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have long been considered two of the best actors of all time, and have made a career of similar roles in the worlds of gangsters and crime. They were both up for the role of Michael Corleone in one of the best movies of all time The Godfather, which of course Pacino won, and De Niro would later be cast as a young Vito Corleone. However, an actor most people would agree is absolutely not in any way interchangeable with Robert De Niro…is ‘America’s Dad’ Tom Hanks.
Comments / 0