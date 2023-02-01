Read full article on original website
Roger Federer in talks to join Wimbledon coverage in huge boost to BBC after Sue Barker’s retirement
ROGER FEDERER is reportedly in talks to join the BBC's Wimbledon coverage. The ever-popular eight-time champion, 41, retired in emotional scenes across London at the O2 Arena in September. But in the Beeb's first Wimbledon since 1992 without the beloved Sue Barker who retired last summer, he could make an...
Yardbarker
"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic
Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
tennismajors.com
Toni Nadal on Rafa’s “punished body” : “He can win Roland-Garros this year and then we’ll see”
Rafael Nadal is already tired of answering questions about how much longer he might want to put his mind and body through the ringer in the quest for Grand Slam titles. The hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open means Nadal will be out of action for up to eight weeks, making him almost certain to miss the Indian Wells-Miami swing, and meaning he is likely to return on the clay in April.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
tennisuptodate.com
Paul McNamee believes Djokovic was carrying an injury, overcame it by 'being the best player right now by a good margin': "It's a no brainer but he was dedicated enough to overcome it"
Paul McNamee has no doubt that Djokovic's hamstring injury was genuine but the Australian called him the best player in the world for being able to win the event in spite of it. Paul McNamee is the latest to back Djokovic after his Australian Open trophy runs firmly against any...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Look: Phil Mickelson's Message For Tiger Woods Is Going Viral
The golf rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has spanned several decades now. So it should be no big shock that Mickelson is happy to add some more fuel to it in a new message for the 15-time major winner. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mickelson responded to a suggestion that he ...
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth's 70-foot cliff shot FORCED Pebble Beach bosses into course change
Jordan Spieth's memorable cliff shot forced bosses at Pebble Beach to move back the hazard lines after copycats tried to replicate the three-time major champion. Spieth stunned golf fans 12 months ago when he risked his life by playing his approach into No. 8 at the iconic venue on the edge of a cliff.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"
Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Serena Williams for a long time and it was a very successful stint with the French coach remembering their time working together. Mouratoglou helped Williams win several grand slams and it was a partnership that worked out well for both. Mouratoglou is still a prominent coach working on the tennis Tours while Williams is out of tennis after one of the greatest tennis careers of all time. It wasn't always great. The 2016 US Open defeat to Roberta Vinci was tough to swallow:
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia keeps on winning in Lyon, advances to semi-final
Caroline Garcia is marching towards a trophy in her hometown of Lyon as she defeated another tricky opponent Jasmine Paolini 7-5 7-5 for the semi-final. Garcia played a solid match showcasing a decent level albeit not her best. She was able to play her best when it mattered the most and sometimes that's just enough to win close matches as this one. Paolini tried her best but came up short in the biggest moments, especially in the second set where she had a decent chance.
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't understand": Bartoli questions Ruud after poor Australian Open following breakout 2022 season
Former player Marion Bartoli has questioned the thinking of Casper Ruud when he elected to essentially give up on the Australian Open due to not preparing well. Ruud continued playing after the ATP finals going on a tour across South America with Nadal. The Norwegian spent about two weeks in a fast-paced gruelling schedule with Nadal which pushed back his vacation. It started when other players started to prepare for the next year and he never properly caught up.
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m going to do some medical check-ups in the next few days": Djokovic on current injury state, still plans to play Dubai
Novak Djokovic still plans to play in Dubai despite the injury but he'll undergo some medical checks in the next few days to determine whether he will do so. Djokovic played the Australian Open with a hamstring tear but it didn't impact his play too much. He cruised towards the finish line easily beating everyone en route towards the trophy but it was a risky decision. Luckily for him, the injury didn't get worse and it remained a 3 cm tear in his hamstring which is significant.
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios avoids conviction for assault
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has avoided a criminal conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, CNN affiliate Nine News reported on Friday.
tennisuptodate.com
Liam Broady wonders if Novak Djokovic will suffer similar effects of hamstring injury long-term like Nadal's abdominal tear: "I feel like he still might not be serving as well as he was before that?"
Rafael Nadal's abdominal injury still affects the way he plays tennis and British player Liam Broady wonders whether Djokovic will suffer a similar fate with his injury. Nadal's abdominal injury continued to bother him for the rest of 2022 and might have something to do with his latest injury at the Australian Open. Muscle injuries are tricky and can linger for a long time as many tennis players are well aware. Fellow player Broady reacted to the news on social media asking for other people's thoughts and one fan expressed worry about something like that causing long-term effects.
tennisuptodate.com
Journalist suggests ATP should take action after Kyrgios pleads guilty in assault case: "Make the absence of an ATP suspension make sense"
Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim is in disbelief that the ATP hasn't suspended Nick Kyrgios following his admission of assault towards his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. Nick Kyrgios admitted earlier today that he did push his ex-girlfriend to the ground during an altercation. The Australian also pleaded guilty to the assault charge in court however he wasn't sentenced as his act was deemed as rash rather than pre-meditated. The altercation took place in 2021 as he was driving away from her. The push resulted in a knee injury for Passari.
tennisuptodate.com
"I was interested in just how she would handle that": Connors impressed with Sabalenka handling double fault issues
As well as discussing Novak Djokovic, Jimmy Connors also spoke about Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win and heaped praise on the Belarusian. Sabalenka has previously suffered with issues relating to double faults and Connors was impressed with how she got over that in order to go on this run. "It...
tennisuptodate.com
"You can't buy history with money": Zverev critical after Kosmos' deal backed by Gerard Pique for Davis Cup ends
Alexander Zverev was happy to see Davis Cup part ways with Kosmos because he was not a fan of how the company handled the competition since taking over. Zverev has always been adamant about playing the Davis Cup the way it was always played, on the home ground of one of the nations as opposed to a neutral ground where nobody cares for it. His sentiment was shared by many of those who opposed the way Kosmos planned to run the competition.
