Caroline Garcia is marching towards a trophy in her hometown of Lyon as she defeated another tricky opponent Jasmine Paolini 7-5 7-5 for the semi-final. Garcia played a solid match showcasing a decent level albeit not her best. She was able to play her best when it mattered the most and sometimes that's just enough to win close matches as this one. Paolini tried her best but came up short in the biggest moments, especially in the second set where she had a decent chance.

1 DAY AGO