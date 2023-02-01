ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic

Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
tennismajors.com

Toni Nadal on Rafa’s “punished body” : “He can win Roland-Garros this year and then we’ll see”

Rafael Nadal is already tired of answering questions about how much longer he might want to put his mind and body through the ringer in the quest for Grand Slam titles. The hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open means Nadal will be out of action for up to eight weeks, making him almost certain to miss the Indian Wells-Miami swing, and meaning he is likely to return on the clay in April.
tennisuptodate.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open

The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
tennisuptodate.com

Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"

Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Serena Williams for a long time and it was a very successful stint with the French coach remembering their time working together. Mouratoglou helped Williams win several grand slams and it was a partnership that worked out well for both. Mouratoglou is still a prominent coach working on the tennis Tours while Williams is out of tennis after one of the greatest tennis careers of all time. It wasn't always great. The 2016 US Open defeat to Roberta Vinci was tough to swallow:
New York Post

Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’

Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
WISCONSIN STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Caroline Garcia keeps on winning in Lyon, advances to semi-final

Caroline Garcia is marching towards a trophy in her hometown of Lyon as she defeated another tricky opponent Jasmine Paolini 7-5 7-5 for the semi-final. Garcia played a solid match showcasing a decent level albeit not her best. She was able to play her best when it mattered the most and sometimes that's just enough to win close matches as this one. Paolini tried her best but came up short in the biggest moments, especially in the second set where she had a decent chance.
tennisuptodate.com

"I don't understand": Bartoli questions Ruud after poor Australian Open following breakout 2022 season

Former player Marion Bartoli has questioned the thinking of Casper Ruud when he elected to essentially give up on the Australian Open due to not preparing well. Ruud continued playing after the ATP finals going on a tour across South America with Nadal. The Norwegian spent about two weeks in a fast-paced gruelling schedule with Nadal which pushed back his vacation. It started when other players started to prepare for the next year and he never properly caught up.
tennisuptodate.com

"I’m going to do some medical check-ups in the next few days": Djokovic on current injury state, still plans to play Dubai

Novak Djokovic still plans to play in Dubai despite the injury but he'll undergo some medical checks in the next few days to determine whether he will do so. Djokovic played the Australian Open with a hamstring tear but it didn't impact his play too much. He cruised towards the finish line easily beating everyone en route towards the trophy but it was a risky decision. Luckily for him, the injury didn't get worse and it remained a 3 cm tear in his hamstring which is significant.
tennisuptodate.com

Liam Broady wonders if Novak Djokovic will suffer similar effects of hamstring injury long-term like Nadal's abdominal tear: "I feel like he still might not be serving as well as he was before that?"

Rafael Nadal's abdominal injury still affects the way he plays tennis and British player Liam Broady wonders whether Djokovic will suffer a similar fate with his injury. Nadal's abdominal injury continued to bother him for the rest of 2022 and might have something to do with his latest injury at the Australian Open. Muscle injuries are tricky and can linger for a long time as many tennis players are well aware. Fellow player Broady reacted to the news on social media asking for other people's thoughts and one fan expressed worry about something like that causing long-term effects.
tennisuptodate.com

Journalist suggests ATP should take action after Kyrgios pleads guilty in assault case: "Make the absence of an ATP suspension make sense"

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim is in disbelief that the ATP hasn't suspended Nick Kyrgios following his admission of assault towards his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. Nick Kyrgios admitted earlier today that he did push his ex-girlfriend to the ground during an altercation. The Australian also pleaded guilty to the assault charge in court however he wasn't sentenced as his act was deemed as rash rather than pre-meditated. The altercation took place in 2021 as he was driving away from her. The push resulted in a knee injury for Passari.
tennisuptodate.com

"You can't buy history with money": Zverev critical after Kosmos' deal backed by Gerard Pique for Davis Cup ends

Alexander Zverev was happy to see Davis Cup part ways with Kosmos because he was not a fan of how the company handled the competition since taking over. Zverev has always been adamant about playing the Davis Cup the way it was always played, on the home ground of one of the nations as opposed to a neutral ground where nobody cares for it. His sentiment was shared by many of those who opposed the way Kosmos planned to run the competition.

