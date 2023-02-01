Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Visions season 2 is coming to Disney Plus for Star Wars Day
The possibilities for storytelling within the Star Wars universe really are endless, and the franchise is going all out with its next instalment of the animated series Visions. It’s been announced that Visions season 2 will arrive on the streaming service Disney Plus on May the 4th, and the Star Wars series will feature some incredibly exciting animation studios.
thedigitalfix.com
Who does Ruby Stokes play in Lockwood and Co?
Who does Ruby Stokes play in Lockwood and Co? If you’re a fan of all things spooky, then you need to check out the new Netflix show Lockwood and Co, which is set in a world where the dead walk the streets and teen ghost hunters are charged with protecting the public from ghastly ghouls.
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 season 2 announced by Paramount Plus
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone juggernaut continues like a wagon train rolling out west, as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been announced. The announcement doesn’t directly state if stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning, but it seems likely. Since Yellowstone began in 2018, its...
thedigitalfix.com
Knock at the Cabin’s Ben Aldridge – Dave Bautista is a “gentle bear”
M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie Knock at the Cabin is here. The tightly-wound horror movie (which will make you think again before booking an log cabin for a holiday) thunders along at a great speed, with thrills and chills aplenty while it raises potent moral questions along the way.
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey auditioned for Titanic, and thought he got it
The amount of false hope you get as an actor seems like the worst part. You think you’ve managed to nab a great new movie, only to be glossed over. Matthew McConaughey suffered that, on one of the highest-grossing movies ever, no less. Bakc in the mid-’90s, McConaughey was...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood taught Leonardo DiCaprio to fight the old-school way
A Hollywood legend like Clint Eastwood has a lot of wisdom to impart. He’s made quite a few of the best movies ever and has an incredible number of credits to his name besides. Leonardo DiCaprio once learned a thing or two from the Western star, like how to properly depict a fight.
thedigitalfix.com
Sword Art Online Progressive 3 release date speculation, plot and more
What is the Sword Art Online Progressive 3 release date? Sword Art Online is one of the most beloved anime series of all time. And now, with the release of the Sword Art Online Progressive movies, fans get a chance to experience an expanded retelling of the Aincrad arc – seeing Asuna and Kirito like never before.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us episode 3 strawberries have an even deeper meaning
Needless to say, there’s not been a dry eye since The Last of Us TV series episode 3. The Last of Us characters Bill and Frank enthralled us, and then broke our hearts in beautiful fashion. Turns on, the horror series episode goes even deeper than you’d think, as there’s a neat symbol of their love together.
thedigitalfix.com
What is the song in Knock at the Cabin?
What is the song in Knock at the Cabin? This article contains minor spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. Knock at the Cabin is now here, and audiences are bound to leave their cinemas with one or two questions. The new movie is an apocalyptic thriller from director M Night...
thedigitalfix.com
Babylon has an incredible accidental Jackass Forever cameo
Babylon is one of several “love-letters to the movies” that have popped up in the last few months – along with The Fabelmans, Empire of Light, and Bardo – which all approach it in very different ways. But Babylon depicts Hollywood as more of a dystopian dream-killer than a magical wonderland. As with Damien Chazelle‘s La La Land, there are many scenes in Babylon that take place on or near studio lots.
thedigitalfix.com
David Harbour’s closet has a Hellboy photo and you won’t guess why
Deep inside his closet David Harbour keeps a photo of himself as Hellboy and it’s for a pretty hilarious reason. David Harbour was shot to international attention back in 2016 thanks to his role in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In the TV series, he plays Jim Hopper who...
thedigitalfix.com
The Shining actor cried happy tears when he worked with Clint Eastwood
Legendary actor and musician Scatman Crothers had the distinct honour of being a part of Stanley Kubrick’s horror movie The Shining, where he played Dick Halloran. After the experience of that production, the actor broke down in tears when he worked with Clint Eastwood, who had a very different way of doing things.
thedigitalfix.com
Silk TV series aiming to be like Spider-Man movies, says Sony
The first live-action Spider-Man TV series from Sony is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show-runner is Angela Kang, who comes from The Walking Dead. We don’t know too much about the series yet, but now have an update from the President of Sony’s Television Studios. Silk:...
thedigitalfix.com
Tetris movie will premiere at SXSW
Taron Egerton has already on several icons of the 70s and 80s – from Elton John to Eddie the Eagle Edwards. He’s now taking on one of the most iconic pop culture touchstones of that era – Tetris. Video game movies and TV shows (hello The Last of Us) are currently all the rage, with a mind-boggling number currently in development.
thedigitalfix.com
Kurt Russell helped create his Fast and Furious character
Kurt Russell helped to develop his character Mr. Nobody for the Fast and Furious movies. Everyone knows and loves Kurt Russell, whether it’s for a specific movie or for his entire body of work. He’s appeard – and shone – in superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Quentin...
thedigitalfix.com
Ashton Kutcher didn’t recognise Harry Styles doing karaoke
It’s no secret that the stars of the best movies and TV series are often close neighbours and friends, regularly living in the same areas within the same countries. Ashton Kutcher and his partner Mila Kunis (both actors who starred in comedy series That ’70s Show early in their careers) are firmly within that crowd, and are friends with some pretty famous faces.
thedigitalfix.com
Batgirl star feels “blessed” to have made DC movie
Down with the DCEU, long live the DCU. As James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to build their new superhero movie kingdom, it’s worth remembering the films that fell along the way, and Leslie Grace has been speaking about her experience making the now cancelled Batgirl movie. Grace was...
thedigitalfix.com
Ridley Scott says that Star Wars convinced him to do Alien
In 2010, Ridley Scott spoke to the Directors Guild of America quarterly magazine about his career. He revealed that before he saw Star Wars, he didn’t have a very high opinion of science fiction movies. And that it was George Lucas’ 1977 movie that persuaded him to do Alien.
thedigitalfix.com
What Puss in Boots The Last Wish taught me about anxiety
Puss in Boots 2 knows its audience. Sure, it’s rated a PG, and the screening I went to was full of hyped-up kids, but when it comes to Shrek, everyone knows the main demographic is Gen Zers and Millennials with anxiety disorders. Maybe, at one point, our love for...
thedigitalfix.com
Linda Ronstadt isn’t making any money from The Last of Us popularity
If you’ve been following The Last of Us TV series, you’ll know that episode 3 treated audiences to one of the best instalments of any show we’ve seen in a long while. A big part of the success of that episode is down to the beautiful music of Linda Ronstadt, but the musician won’t make a penny from the newfound popularity of her song.
Comments / 0