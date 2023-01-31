ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Police Add Two More Mental Health Co-Responders After First Year Success

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in February 2022. Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems (VBHCS) embedded...
Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony Obituary

Mrs. Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born in Lynchburg, TN to the late Horace and Birdie Simpson Hasty. Mrs. Anthony worked as an administrative assistant for Tennessee Wholesale Drugs for a number of years. She was a member of Murfreesboro United Pentecostal Church. She loved people and giving advice.
