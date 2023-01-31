Mrs. Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born in Lynchburg, TN to the late Horace and Birdie Simpson Hasty. Mrs. Anthony worked as an administrative assistant for Tennessee Wholesale Drugs for a number of years. She was a member of Murfreesboro United Pentecostal Church. She loved people and giving advice.

