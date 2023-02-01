Read full article on original website
How Claire Sulmers Went From Crashing Designer Parties to Hosting Her Own Fashion Show
In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke to Claire Sulmers, the founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, a go-to source for celebrity style and fashion intel. What started as Sulmers’ online diary has transformed into a multi-pronged business, including the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, an e-commerce store focused on diverse, emerging designers, and The Bomb Fashion Show. “Going from being an outsider—crashing fashion shows and literally having anxiety attacks when fashion week came around, because I wanted to go so badly and didn’t know how to get in—to having a sold-out fashion show and giving opportunities to people is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done,” Sulmers told ELLE.com. Below, the blogger-turned-businesswoman shares how she charted her own path into the fashion world—and how you can do the same.
GANNI X Veneda Carter's Butterfly-Themed Jewellery Line Is Utterly Cool
GANNI's butterfly era has arrived. As Copenhagen fashion week came to a close, editors and fashion voyeurs eagerly awaited the final show of the day: GANNI’s AW23 collection titled ‘Butterflies’. Presented at ARKEN Museum of Modern Art, the Danish brand ushered in the beginning of the brand’s...
Selena Gomez Shared a Series of Unfiltered, Makeup-Free Selfies on Instagram
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez offered fans a rare look at her skin and face sans makeup or any overt filter, sharing a series of smiley selfies on Instagram. “Me,” she wrote. Over 6.6 million people liked the selfie carousel. Celebs, including Aubrey Plaza, left positive comments. Plaza simply posted, “😍,” while Gomez’s close friend Connar Franklin wrote, “natural beauty.”
Keep It Cool in the Best Black Sunglasses for Women
A good pair of black sunglasses are as essential to your wardrobe as blue jeans and a white T-shirt. While they may seem like a simple item to shop for at first, the pages and pages of available options can quickly become daunting. Trust me, I’ve been there. So, in an effort to make your search easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best black sunglasses for women. Everything from cat eyes to aviators to wraparound shades have become of-the-moment styles, so there’s bound to be a pair for you.
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Even More Photos and Videos of Aire in Honor of His 1st Birthday
Kylie Jenner marked Aire Webster’s first birthday by sharing the most photos and videos she ever has of her baby boy. Jenner posted a Reel on Instagram, captioning it, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” Within its first hour being up, the post garnered 3.9 million likes. You can view it here.
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Elaborate 5th Birthday Party for Stormi and 1st Birthday for Aire
Kylie Jenner’s two children, Stormi and Aire Webster, celebrated their birthdays back-to-back this week, and the makeup mogul appeared to throw each an elaborate birthday party in their honor. Jenner’s daughter Stormi turned five on February 1; her son Aire turns one today. Jenner and her guests showcased...
Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable with Blonde Hair
Shania Twain is currently promoting her new album Queen Of Me (which is out today), and recently showed up at a Republic Records event looking completely unrecognizable with long blonde hair. She looks incredible and truly so different:. Shania will be presenting at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She also...
Taylor Swift’s Ex Taylor Lautner Opens Up About His One Big Regret With Her
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, the rumored subject of “Back to December,” opened up about one big regret he has from his time dating her. The comments, which he shared on his and his wife Taylor Dome’s podcast The Squeeze this week, mark one of the first times Lautner has publicly spoken about Swift and their brief romance in 2009.
Rihanna Is Reportedly Gearing Up To Announce A Global Tour This Year
When Rihanna announced she'd be returning to performing at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, her fans went wild. Could this mean the pop star was making a return to music? Her last performance was in 2018 at the Grammy Awards, and since then the musical artist has been seemingly focused on her beauty empire and becoming a new mother, leaving some were wondering if she'd ever get back to her first love: music.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Reportedly Engaged
Vanessa Hudgens Went from Disney Star to Netflix Favorite Vanessa Hudgens Went from Disney Star to Netflix Favorite. Vanessa Hudgens secretly took a big step in her relationship with MLB player Cole Tucker, TMZ reports. A source close to the couple told the outlet that the two are engaged, and Tucker proposed some time at the end of 2022. Neither Hudgens nor Tucker have publicly confirmed the news yet. The couple has been dating since November 2020.
Being Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin has lost their voice, a string of WhatsApp messages informs me as I inch my way through gridlocked, transit strike-induced traffic towards a north-London studio to meet them for our cover shoot. The actor won’t be able to speak in order to save their voice for the stage later. They’re less than two weeks into what the press have deemed a glorious run as the title character inNeil Barrett’s timely adaption of VirginiaWoolf’s Orlando, the literary classic about a man who wakes up as a woman.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Are Reportedly ‘Very Into Each Other'
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez may have tried to personally shut down rumors that the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart is her new boyfriend last month, but sources spoke to Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight about the two's ongoing relationship.
