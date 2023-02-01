Read full article on original website
Related
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Sofia Carson On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Singer Sofia Carson & Diane Warren performed the song “Applause” from the movie Tell It Like a Woman on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The ballad is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song, congrats to her! Carson also starred in Netflix film Purple Hearts in July 2022 plus in the Disney film series The Descendants as Evie.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Heidi Klum On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
Talk show host Jennifer Hudson had supermodel Heidi Klum on yesterday. They hosted a game of Heidi Klum Ja or Ne! The supermodel showed Jennifer how she’d ski naked and showed off her yodeling skills lol. Heidi also admitted that she changes her mind every day about whether she’d have another baby.
Comments / 0