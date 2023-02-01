Read full article on original website
Healthcare IT News
Roundup: NZ names new Health Minister and more briefs
Infectious disease doc Verrall named Health Minister. A parliament shakeup led by New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saw Ayesha Verrall taking over health from Andrew Little, who is now handling defence. An infectious disease physician, Dr Ayesha Verrall became an MP in 2020 and since then, she has...
Healthcare IT News
AI/ML driven Health Equity across Healthcare & Life Sciences
This podcast discusses the benefits from AI Driven Health Equity, and how it impacts workforce resilience and healthcare professionals across the healthcare continuum. Dr. Christine Perales, Global Digital Health & Life Science Practice Lead - Quantiphi Rahul Ghate, Head of Worldwide Partner Development for Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Analytics - Amazon Web Services.
