If you ever wonder what New Englanders do on a balmy sub-zero night in early February the answer is, go watch a college hockey game. That’s what 5,063 did in Lowell, MA. on Friday night as the UMass Lowell River Hawks played host to the Boston College Eagles. The River Hawks are coming off a good month of January in which they went 5-1-0 overall with four of those wins coming in the league. They have won their last three in a row. The River Hawks outscored their opponents 15-10. The Boston College Eagles were looking to snap a five-game losing streak. A bright spot for the Eagles has been their power play, which is second in the league and 12th in the nation at 84.4%. The Eagles have scored at least one PPG in 16 of their last 25 games.

LOWELL, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO