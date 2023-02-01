ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does January jobs report mean for inflation?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden took a victory lap Friday after new federal data showed another month of strong job growth, the question about what that means for inflation remains. The report shows the U.S. added more than 500,000 jobs in January, with particularly strong growth in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Schumer mocks GOP: ‘Nobody is taking away your gas stove’

(The Hill) – Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is accusing Republicans of fueling a frenzy over unfounded rumors that the Biden administration is getting ready to ban popular gas stoves because they don’t want to explain what spending cuts they want in exchange for raising the debt limit.
Senators start laying out priorities for farm bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senators on Wednesday started talking about what may be included in the massive farm bill, a package renewed every five years that funds farming, assistance programs and trade programs. “The success of our agricultural economy requires continued investments in markets and opportunities for farmers,” Sen. Debbie...
WASHINGTON STATE
Pelosi backing Schiff if Feinstein retires

(The Hill) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she will support Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for Senate in California if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) chooses to retire from office in 2024. The former Speaker said in a statement released by Schiff’s Senate campaign on Thursday that she will support...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
MONTANA STATE
What we know — and don’t know — about the Chinese balloon

Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified the location of airports where ground stops had been ordered on Saturday afternoon. (NewsNation) — The U.S. government is continuing to monitor a huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon that has been moving across the United States for a few days now. A...
GEORGIA STATE
Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to...
