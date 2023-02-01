Read full article on original website
Related
Tracker: Next stops for the possible Chinese balloon
ST. LOUIS — A massive high altitude balloon passed through the St. Louis area Friday afternoon. It could be a Chinese spy balloon, which officials have warned will pass through the central United States on Friday. It may be approaching Nashville, Tennessee, by this evening. Not only that, but it is visible from a great […]
CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states
(NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be behind dozens of infections across the U.S. The CDC says lab and epidemiological evidence have tied the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears to a multi-state cluster...
Pentagon taking measures to limit Chinese balloon’s capabilities amid news of 2nd balloon over Latin America
(The Hill) – A second Chinese “surveillance balloon” was spotted flying over Latin America after another one traveling across the continental U.S. was detected earlier in the day, officials confirmed Friday evening. “We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is...
Recalled eczema cream for children has twice as much lead as lead paint
HERNDON, Va. (WXIN) – A popular eczema cream sold on Facebook is being recalled after two children were found to have elevated blood lead levels. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves 10-gram tubes of Diep Bao Cream sold by Shop Me Ca. The cream was sold nationwide through the company’s Facebook page and Vietnamese Moms’ Facebook groups not associated with the company.
What we know — and don’t know — about the Chinese balloon
Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified the location of airports where ground stops had been ordered on Saturday afternoon. (NewsNation) — The U.S. government is continuing to monitor a huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon that has been moving across the United States for a few days now. A...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0