Tracker: Next stops for the possible Chinese balloon

ST. LOUIS — A massive high altitude balloon passed through the St. Louis area Friday afternoon. It could be a Chinese spy balloon, which officials have warned will pass through the central United States on Friday. It may be approaching Nashville, Tennessee, by this evening. Not only that, but it is visible from a great […]
Recalled eczema cream for children has twice as much lead as lead paint

HERNDON, Va. (WXIN) – A popular eczema cream sold on Facebook is being recalled after two children were found to have elevated blood lead levels. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves 10-gram tubes of Diep Bao Cream sold by Shop Me Ca. The cream was sold nationwide through the company’s Facebook page and Vietnamese Moms’ Facebook groups not associated with the company.
What we know — and don’t know — about the Chinese balloon

Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified the location of airports where ground stops had been ordered on Saturday afternoon. (NewsNation) — The U.S. government is continuing to monitor a huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon that has been moving across the United States for a few days now. A...
