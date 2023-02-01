HERNDON, Va. (WXIN) – A popular eczema cream sold on Facebook is being recalled after two children were found to have elevated blood lead levels. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves 10-gram tubes of Diep Bao Cream sold by Shop Me Ca. The cream was sold nationwide through the company’s Facebook page and Vietnamese Moms’ Facebook groups not associated with the company.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO