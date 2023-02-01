ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: White Knight Diner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A sandwich shop that means a lot to its community is standing the test of time. Steve Harris shows us in the above video a St. Louis diner that dates back to the 50s.
KMOV

Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
FOX2now.com

Petland in Fenton is the place to get your next family pet

FENTON, Mo. – From fish, birds, or cats or dogs, Petland has two locations in St. Louis dedicated to making sure you get the perfect pet that fits right into the family. They are dedicated to educating their customers on where their pets are from, with Certified Breeder information. They make sure each pet is from a law-abiding breeder that is USDA certified.
FOX2now.com

Renee Smith is the Queen of St. Louis Soul!

ST. LOUIS — Eat lunch and grab some coffee today on Studio STL. You will absolutely relish the beautiful voice of Renee Smith. She is known as the Queen of St. Louis soul and graces our studio with her sultry voice that puts you in a state of total bliss. She is clearly one of the most talented women and St. Louis is blessed to have her!
KMOV

Your go-to guide for Black owned eateries in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From fancy to farms, from steaks to vegan - here is a comprehensive list of Black owned St. Louis businesses for all your food needs. The map is sortable by restaurants, cafes, catering and women owned businesses. There are also tags for food trucks and farms.
FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
gotodestinations.com

The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis You Must Try – (Photos!)

Italian cuisine is a staple in the city, and it’s hard to find a bad plate of pasta. But we’re here to give you only the best. Whether you’re exploring the popular neighborhood of The Hill or looking for a casual, cozy setting, you’re sure to find something perfect in St. Louis. So put on your stretchy pants and come along as we explore the best Italian restaurants in St. Louis.
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
saucemagazine.com

London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark

Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023

The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
