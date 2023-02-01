ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNEM

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
YAHOO!

Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded

Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
WNEM

1997 cold case killer sentenced to prison

LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3. Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WESTLAND, MI
wemu.org

FBI finds missing Dexter High School student

A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
DEXTER, MI
WNEM

Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
BURTON, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Culver's Restaurant in Wixom fined for violating child labor laws

The franchise operator of Culver's restaurant in Wixom has paid more than $13,000 for violating child labor laws. Federal investigators determined the Culver's located at 49169 Alpha Drive in Wixom had allowed 18 teenagers, ages 14 and 15, to work more than federal child labor laws allow, according to a U.S. Department of Labor statement released on Friday.
WIXOM, MI

