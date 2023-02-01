Read full article on original website
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
WNEM
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
YAHOO!
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
WNEM
1997 cold case killer sentenced to prison
LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3. Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Oakland County judge hears attorneys' arguments on whether Oxford school shooting lawsuit will be dismissed
Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan on Wednesday said she will have a decision “sooner rather than later” after hearing arguments why a lawsuit against Oxford High School teachers and administrators should be thrown out.
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Westland officer found not guilty of punching, strangling girlfriend
WESTLAND, Mich. – A former Westland officer has been found not guilty after his girlfriend accused him of punching and strangling her several times following a wedding reception. Sebastian Iavasile was arrested around 2 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, after his now-ex-girlfriend accused him of punching her multiple times while...
2 students tased, 6 taken into custody after fight breaks out in Southfield A&T cafeteria
An investigation is underway after a fight at a high school in Southfield on Wednesday led to police tasing two students and taking six others into custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – Four people have been charged and arraigned in connection with armed robbery, assault with the intent to murder, and weapons charges in Warren. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31), but all four were charged Friday (Feb. 3) and could face potential life in prison. Below are...
6 students detained, 2 tased after altercation at Southfield high school
Two students were tased and a total of six students were detained after a large physical altercation broke out at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Wednesday afternoon, police said.
wemu.org
FBI finds missing Dexter High School student
A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
WNEM
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
WNEM
Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
Former Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office employees charged with stealing drugs
Two former Macomb County morgue employees have been charged after they allegedly stole drugs from the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s office.
‘They did not know your secret.’ Judge sentences Michigan man to prison in 25-year-old homicide
FLINT, MI – For more than 20 years, Michael Bur had a secret – a secret that he kept from friends, family and tried to hide from himself with the help of drugs and alcohol. But on Nov. 10, 2021, that secret was made public.
HometownLife.com
Culver's Restaurant in Wixom fined for violating child labor laws
The franchise operator of Culver's restaurant in Wixom has paid more than $13,000 for violating child labor laws. Federal investigators determined the Culver's located at 49169 Alpha Drive in Wixom had allowed 18 teenagers, ages 14 and 15, to work more than federal child labor laws allow, according to a U.S. Department of Labor statement released on Friday.
