Pi Coin price prediction: Is Pi Network worth anything?
Pi coin is a highly popular cryptocurrency with over 35 million users. PI/USDT has plunged on Huobi after the developers disavowed it. Pi coin is one of the most popular and highly anticipated cryptocurrencies in the world. User metrics show that support for the Pi Network has been soaring in the past few months. Its official Twitter account has over 2 million followers, which is bigger than that of mainstream cryptocurrencies like Cardano and Polkadot.
Indonesia to unveil national crypto exchange by June
The crypto landscape in Indonesia could see a national crypto exchange before the end of June this year. Indonesia initially planned to launch the crypto bourse before the end of 2022. The government says the cryptocurrency exchange will include five active and licensed platforms. Indonesia is set to roll out...
Binance terminates wallet services to WazirX
Binance says WazirX has till 3 February 2023 at 23:59 UTC to withdraw assets from its accounts. According to Binance, Zanmai Labs, the company behind WazirX, has failed to retract misleading public statements about their relationship. Changpeng Zhao said in August 2022 that Binance never acquired WazirX and that it...
Aptos price forms a bullish flag amid on-chain activity woes
Aptos price has been in a strong bullish trend in 2023. Its DeFi TVL has plunged in APT terms. The number of users in its ecosystem has been falling. Aptos (APT/USD) price has done spectacularly well in 2023, making it one of the top-performing coins in the industry. The coin peaked at $20.44 in January, which was about 448% above the lowest point this year, as we wrote here. However, a closer look at its network shows that things are not going on well.
Ethereum price after Zhejiang testnet launch
The Ethereum Zhejiang public testnet went live on February 1, just according to the plan. The testnet paves the way for the Shanghai and Capella upgrade testnet. Ethereum price has responded positively to the launch by maintaining a positive sentiment. At press time, Ethereum (ETH) price was $1,672.19, up 5.80%...
Ethereum Deep Dive: Health check ahead of Shanghai upgrade in next month
Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade is slated for March, when all staked ETH will be released and become eligible to be sold. 16.1 million ETH is currently staked, equating to $26 billion, 14% of the entire supply. Capital has fled the Ethereum ecosystem over the last year, as higher interest rates...
Metacade presale investment rockets past $5 million as GameFi investors hurry to buy remaining MCADE tokens
London, United Kingdom, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire. The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage 3 coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out within 4 weeks, raising $2.7 million but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise past $5 million in just several days.
Coinbase pausing creator Drops on its NFT marketplace
The exchange however maintained that it is not planning to close its NFT marketplace. It wants to align the exchange’s resources in developing other features. Coinbase has been struggling with revenue generation. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Wednesday tweeted that it was pausing creator drops in its NFT Marketplace. The...
