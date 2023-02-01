ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Miner Police respond to multi-vehicle crashes on I-55

Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Tuesday night after a semi crashed into his car. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
MINER, MO
KFVS12

Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting

Legalized recreational weed is right around the corner in Missouri and dispensaries are preparing for the busy week ahead. City leaders in Southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago. School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're learning...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night. According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.
MINER, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
SIKESTON, MO
darnews.com

Trooper hurt in Poplar Bluff highway accident

A Poplar Bluff Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday while responding to an accident on Highway 60, north of Poplar Bluff at the Marble Hill Road overpass. According to Sgt. Clark Parrot, treacherous road conditions have caused several accidents in the area. “We had...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire

Dispensaries in places like Jackson, Poplar Bluff & Sikeston are now selling recreational marijuana several days earlier than expected. Some southeast Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Feb. 3. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. MSHP discusses...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Update: Charleston officer out of hospital after I-57 accident

With freezing temperatures, icy roads and wrecks, that can mean a trip to the repair shop. And with the recent weather conditions, auto shops have been busy. A police officer in Charleston is out of the hospital after getting rear ended by a semi truck last night. Black ice causing...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Crashes, icy conditions on I-55

I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Roads, parking lots and sidewalks are ice-covered Tuesday morning. Ice-related crashes...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy