Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Miner Police respond to multi-vehicle crashes on I-55
Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Tuesday night after a semi crashed into his car. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
KFVS12
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
KFVS12
Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
KFVS12
Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
KFVS12
One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting
Legalized recreational weed is right around the corner in Missouri and dispensaries are preparing for the busy week ahead. City leaders in Southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago. School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're learning...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Charleston police officer out of the hospital following crash involving semi on I-57
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stay home and off of roadways, if possible. First responders are making this plea as roads remain ice-covered in most of southeast Missouri. This is especially the case in Mississippi County, where a crash on Interstate 57 seriously injured a Charleston Police officer. According to...
KFVS12
Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night. According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
KFVS12
Hwy. 60 in Butler Co. reopened after multiple crashes, slide-offs involving trooper, semis, tow trucks
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 60, from the Poplar Bluff City limits to Route T in Butler County, reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, after multiple crashes. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the roads were looking much better by Wednesday evening. The Missouri Department of...
darnews.com
Trooper hurt in Poplar Bluff highway accident
A Poplar Bluff Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday while responding to an accident on Highway 60, north of Poplar Bluff at the Marble Hill Road overpass. According to Sgt. Clark Parrot, treacherous road conditions have caused several accidents in the area. “We had...
KFVS12
Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire
Dispensaries in places like Jackson, Poplar Bluff & Sikeston are now selling recreational marijuana several days earlier than expected. Some southeast Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Feb. 3. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. MSHP discusses...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KFVS12
Update: Charleston officer out of hospital after I-57 accident
With freezing temperatures, icy roads and wrecks, that can mean a trip to the repair shop. And with the recent weather conditions, auto shops have been busy. A police officer in Charleston is out of the hospital after getting rear ended by a semi truck last night. Black ice causing...
KFVS12
East Park St. in Carbondale to S. Lewis Ln. reopened after crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - East Park Street to South Lewis Lane is now open after a crash. According to Carbondale police, they were on the scene of a crash in the 600 block of East Park Street. Fire departments were also on the scene. Motorists no longer have to take...
KFVS12
Crashes, icy conditions on I-55
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Roads, parking lots and sidewalks are ice-covered Tuesday morning. Ice-related crashes...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
East Park Street reopens in Carbondale after crews clear crash site
CARBONDALE, IL — A portion of East Park Street in Carbondale is closed due to a vehicle crash, the city says. According to a Wednesday release, the 600 block of East Park Street is closed all the way to South Lewis Lane. The City of Carbondale Police and Fire...
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
Comments / 0