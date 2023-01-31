ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport

This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
Shreveport Apartment Shooting Leaves Two Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left two men injured. This call came into dispatch at 8:46 p.m. from the Canaan Village Apartments, at 1915 Patzman Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and his lower back. The other victim's injuries were more serious.
Flooding Closes Schools In Waskom And Elysian Fields Today

No school today for students at any of the schools in Waskom or Elysian Fields Independent School Districts. Due to the heavy rains we have received over the past few days which have caused some flash flooding and dangerous road conditions, the school districts took to social media to advise students and parents that the schools would be closed today and they would continue to monitor the weather to determine whether schools would remain closed on Tuesday, January 31.
