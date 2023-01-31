Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport
This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
5 Better Choices to Predict Shreveport’s Weather Than Groundhog
Yep, it's Groundhog Day! February 2 of each year since 1887, Americans have allowed this overgrown squirrel, the groundhog, a rodent meteorologist, Punxatawney Phil, to determine the fate of winter. If he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of bad luck and bad weather. Should he go “shadow-less,”...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
Shreveport Apartment Shooting Leaves Two Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left two men injured. This call came into dispatch at 8:46 p.m. from the Canaan Village Apartments, at 1915 Patzman Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and his lower back. The other victim's injuries were more serious.
Flooding Closes Schools In Waskom And Elysian Fields Today
No school today for students at any of the schools in Waskom or Elysian Fields Independent School Districts. Due to the heavy rains we have received over the past few days which have caused some flash flooding and dangerous road conditions, the school districts took to social media to advise students and parents that the schools would be closed today and they would continue to monitor the weather to determine whether schools would remain closed on Tuesday, January 31.
