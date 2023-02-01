ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Biden administration wants credit card late fees slashed to $8

By Alex Gangitano
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf8PV_0kYbED2n00

( The Hill ) – The Biden administration is set to propose a rule that would reduce credit card late fees from roughly to $30 to $8, saving consumers up to $9 billion annually, the White House announced on Wednesday.

The rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), along with other actions — like the White House urging Congress to pass a bill to crack down on entertainment, utility and travel fees that hit many consumers — will be announced in the fourth meeting of the President’s Competition Council. These actions build on President Biden’s efforts to eliminate or limit junk fees, which are hidden or unexpected fees customers face.

“We worry that credit card companies are actually hoping that consumers are a day or two late, so they can cash on fees,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “While it may be fair to charge customers for extra costs that credit card companies are incurring, that’s not what we see here.”

To come to the $8 figure, Chopra said the CFPB analyzed current costs and found that the number now is five times higher than it needs to be.

Biden urged a focus on reducing junk fees through an executive order issued in October.

He will also call on Congress to pass a Junk Fee Prevention Act, which is also set to crack down on four types of junk fees. Those fees include excessive online concert, sporting event and entertainment fees, and early termination fees for television, phone and internet services.

The White House said on Tuesday the administration wants congressional action in these areas because it can be faster than administrative action, which includes the rulemaking process.

The two other types of junk fees include surprise resort and destination fees and airline fees for families to sit with young children.

“Having parents and children separated isn’t good for anyone involved and should not be something that families have to pay extra to achieve,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

“These fees can be incredibly frustrating for typical Americans who have to travel or who are seeking to just engage in practical ways in our economy, like accessing internet services,” Deese added.

Deese noted, though, that he doesn’t anticipate the push for congressional action on junk fees to come up in Biden’s meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), which is set for Wednesday.

The Competition Council in expected to meet just hours before the meeting with McCarthy.

Other actions to be announced on Wednesday will include the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) releasing a report assessing the barriers to competition in the current mobile app store ecosystem.

The report targets technology companies Apple and Google specifically and will include recommendations to level the playing field for app developers, giving consumers more control.

“The report finds that the current mobile app ecosystem, and especially the current app store model, is harmful to consumers and to app developers. As outlined in our report, the marketplace for apps is largely controlled by two firms, Apple and Google. Their practices and policies hinder a competitive app ecosystem,” said NTIA administrator Alan Davidson.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Two arrested on drug, gun charges following traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, and later search that turned up a gun and multiple drugs in Hazleton City, police say. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Cedar Street and Shaft Road on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said they found […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Large amount of meth seized inside home with children

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug raid done on a home with four young children living in it results in meth, guns seized, and a man facing multiple charges, police say. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Wednesday drug detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Employee accused of stealing from Walmart 15 times

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager working at Walmart is being charged after police say he was found stealing from the store 15 times. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told of retail thefts happening between December 18, 2022, and January 5 at a Walmart in Selinsgrove. PSP says a 19-year-old employee was […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Senate Democrats look for way forward on marijuana banking bill

Senate Democrats are giving marijuana banking legislation another look only weeks after it hit a wall with Republicans and was not attached to a year-end spending package. A handful of Senate Democrats met with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday to “ponder the path” to passage this Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said, […]
ALASKA STATE
WBRE

Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Winner for 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton. The position was left vacant when Senator John Gordner resigned in November. Eyewitness News stopped by a polling place in Luzerne County as […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly fought Hazleton City Police during arrest

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police had to subdue a man in Hazleton after he allegedly resisted arrest. In a news release, the Hazleton City Police Department says that at 11:39 p.m. on January 28, they were dispatched to a business on the 500 block of Alter Street where a man was reportedly […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Several pets dead after Pike County fire

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Several pets are dead after a fire in Pike County according to state police. Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, troopers say a neighbor called 911 to report a working house fire in the 100 block of Parkers Glen Road, Shohola Township. State police said crews were able to extinguish the […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Home left in ruin after Monroe County fire

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire. Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire. Chief Tyler Rispoli with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy