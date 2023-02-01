Read full article on original website
KRMG
Water outage affects Broken Arrow customers, could take hours to repair
The City of Broken Arrow announced Friday night that crews are working to repair a large water main break near 101st and Elm.
News On 6
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Man Dies In Two Vehicle Collision
A Bartlesville man has died after a fatality accident Thursday afternoon. The OHP says the collision took place around 2:30 pm on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, just over a mile southwest of Bartlesville. A 2022 Kenworth driven by 41-year-old Brent Gregory, of Olathe, was traveling south on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
KOKI FOX 23
Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to its Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage. “This truck was not trying...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville City Council to Meet for February
Bartlesville City Council is set to meet for their monthly meeting on February 6th as it’s the first Monday of the month. A bit shorter agenda from last month, kicking off the meeting will be the Police Chiefs Award for Valor being presented to a citizen. Reappointments are set...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma
TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunrise Reporter Turns White Due to Supply Issues
Bartlesville Radio’s Sunrise Reporter has a different shade these days because of ongoing supply chain issues. The normally yellow paper has turned white because paper mills are not manufacturing as much colored paper such as golden rod. Even legal sized golden rod is unavailable. Therefore, Bartlesville Radio will be printing out white Sunrise Reporters in the meantime.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Grand Larceny Charge
Clark Alan Boone was seen in Washington County Court this Friday on charges alleging grand larceny and driving with license revoked. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrick and Virginia in Bartlesville and made a traffic stop on a red truck heading south that was pulling a camper that had been reported stolen.
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opioid's Big Topic in Next Commissioner's Meeting
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet again on Monday to review quotes to remodel rooms in the Women’s Building, Ag Building and Indoor Arena. The Commissioners may also accept the first payment of the new national opioid settlement for $35,408.47. For the third time in the last four weeks,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Wins Northeast Valley Conference
The Nowata Ironmen got a gritty win over a tough Oklahoma Union squad in a game that was not separated by double digits until the fourth quarter. A lower scoring affair in this one as the Ironmen came out on top 41-33. First quarter started out slow, only 11 combined points at 6-5 in favor OKU. 2nd quarter would be all Nowata as they would go up 18-13 at the half.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
news9.com
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa. "We built this garage over here but...
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
