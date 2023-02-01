ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023. Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug. Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu refineries described as among the worst in the country

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local refineries have state and federal approval to pollute our waterways, as long as they adhere to the limits of their permits. An environmental group in Washington D.C. has just released their Environmental Integrity Project report. It breaks down the quantities of pollution discharged from refineries and ranks the companies.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bowling and bourré have kept 100-year-old Lena Larocca Mosca young

A visit with Lena Larocca Mosca and two of her five daughters is a reminder that Lake Charles was once home to a thriving Italian community. Mosca’s grandparents immigrated to New Orleans along with hundreds of thousands others and eventually made their way to Lake Charles, probably around the late 1880s. This was during a period of heavy recruitment in Sicily by the Louisiana Sugar Planters Association.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 eastbound in Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An accident backed up traffic on I-10 eastbound through Westlake Wednesday evening. The roadway was heavily congested around 5:20 p.m. Congestion remained around 6 p.m. but was beginning to move. Traffic was backed up past the 210 interchange.
WESTLAKE, LA
