Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Things You Need To Know For Buddy Russ Benefit This Sunday, Feb 5 in Sulphur, Louisiana
This Sunday, Southwest Louisiana will come together to support one of our own. Friends and family are putting on a huge benefit for Russ Conrad better known as Your Buddy Russ as he is known on the radio. Russ's cancer has come back with a vengeance and he has been...
Things To Do In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana This Weekend Feb 3-5
It's the first week of February 2023 and there are a ton of things to do in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. After being cooped up in the office or at home the past few days because Mother Nature has not been cooperating, we know you are ready to get out and do something fun.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023. Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug. Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23,...
KPLC TV
Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori”...
KPLC TV
Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Positions
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
KPLC TV
12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu refineries described as among the worst in the country
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local refineries have state and federal approval to pollute our waterways, as long as they adhere to the limits of their permits. An environmental group in Washington D.C. has just released their Environmental Integrity Project report. It breaks down the quantities of pollution discharged from refineries and ranks the companies.
Lake Charles American Press
Bowling and bourré have kept 100-year-old Lena Larocca Mosca young
A visit with Lena Larocca Mosca and two of her five daughters is a reminder that Lake Charles was once home to a thriving Italian community. Mosca’s grandparents immigrated to New Orleans along with hundreds of thousands others and eventually made their way to Lake Charles, probably around the late 1880s. This was during a period of heavy recruitment in Sicily by the Louisiana Sugar Planters Association.
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
KPLC TV
LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died after his truck crashed into a utility pole, overturned, and hit two parked vehicles. According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 eastbound in Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An accident backed up traffic on I-10 eastbound through Westlake Wednesday evening. The roadway was heavily congested around 5:20 p.m. Congestion remained around 6 p.m. but was beginning to move. Traffic was backed up past the 210 interchange.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0