Kingsport Times-News
Albert L. Byer, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born Dec 28, 1937 in Covington, VA, son of the late Leon and Lenabelle Byer. He married Mary Lea Trivitt on Feb 22, 1959. Bert graduated from Virginia Tech in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and he and Mary Lea moved to Kingsport, TN. Bert spent over 30 years with Tennessee Eastman/Holston Defense until his retirement. He was a dedicated member and past president of the Kingsport Sertoma Club. He was also a faithful member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (CHUMC) serving in many different committee positions over the years. Bert will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother and friend who loved to play golf, watch baseball, work puzzles, photograph nature, and enjoy all things Virginia Tech. He spent hours doing woodworking in his shop, building things like furniture and bird houses. In his later years, he found peace and fulfillment watching and caring for the deer, wild turkeys, raccoons, and birds in his back yard. He and his easy smile will be sorely missed.
Jonnie Peters Galloway
Jonnie Peters Galloway, 76, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on January 29, 2023. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, and proud band member! Jonnie was preceded in death by her parents Norma and Orville Peters, husband Vernon Galloway, and sister-in-law Anne Dunn Peters. She is survived by son TJ Galloway, daughter-in-law Liz Mynatt Galloway, and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Timothy, and Baker; brother Tommy Peters, niece Erin Peters Metz, and nephew Michael Peters. No services are planned at this time.
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Feb. 5-11)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Feb. 5-11)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
JOHNSON CITY — Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. When and where?
Church happenings
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
JOHNSON CITY — As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34-year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ student resource officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began...
At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal
NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on February 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200 feet requirement.
U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV
NORTON — A driver was injured but a passenger was unscathed after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
Slide zone – VDOT plans review of U.S. 23/Powell Valley slope safety
POWELL VALLEY — Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be reviewing conditions on a mountain slope above Powell Valley after a rockfall caused a single-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 23 Tuesday. VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Wednesday that the area, centered on U.S. 23’s mile marker 39...
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the department's second-in-command, Debbie Botelho, have accepted an early retirement incentive from the city and will retire this year. Turner and Botelho are just two of the 23 city employees with more than 30 years of consecutive service to the city who elected...
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Lady Pioneers earn Big 5 title; Boone boys crush Crockett
JOHNSON CITY — David Crockett left no doubt. And the Lady Pioneers’ reward was the school’s first-ever regular-season girls basketball championship.
Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance
The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
ETSU Pharmacy admissions events announced
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering free, in-person and virtual admissions events for prospective students, high school teachers and guidance counselors interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession. The dates are as follows:. - “Pharmacy Application & Financial Aid Workshop,” virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 8,...
A Roaring Success: Douglass football’s shocking 1946 state title has lasting memory
“It was pure willpower. We all played when we were hurt at times because we really didn’t have a choice.”. Those are the words of 93-year-old Jack Pierce, who is one of the last surviving members of the 1946 Kingsport Douglass football team that was crowned state champions.
