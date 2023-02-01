Read full article on original website
MORE Walmart shoppers will soon face an extra surcharge at the checkout. Customers are to be charged for bags at 206 stores across the US under the new changes. Of those, 105 are in Colorado, joining Walmart locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey that already enforce the rule, The Daily Sentinel reports.
Picking up your prescriptions might get a little trickier soon because the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains are cutting back their hours. CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid have each announced plans to scale back their pharmacies’ operating hours because there’s an ongoing shortage of pharmacists. Depending on...
Walmart and CVS are cutting back on pharmacy hours. Pharmacists remain in short supply and many are burned out after years of the pandemic.
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
CVS and Walmart are reducing their pharmacy operating hours across the U.S. to improve employees’ work-life balance as the chains continue to struggle with staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
GRAB your reusable bags as major grocery retailers may tack on a fee to use theirs. As stores start eliminating plastic bags, many retailers have added a surcharge as a way to incentivize reusable bags. New York-based grocery store, Wegmans, eliminated single-use plastic bags at its Virginia stores as well...
WOONSOCKET, R.I. -- Starting in March, picking up your prescription from CVS may be trickier. About two-thirds of CVS retail pharmacies are "adjusting hours," the company confirmed to WBZ-TV on Friday. "As part of the regular course of business, we periodically review operating hours to make sure we're open during peak customer demand. From time to time, this may result in a shift in pharmacy hours," CVS said in a statement. According to the Wall Street Journal, the shift in hours -- which will include cuts -- is due to a nationwide pharmacist shortage. Walmart is also going through a similar process, the Wall Street Journal reported. Pharmacies there will begin to close at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. in most Walmart stores.
In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.
Could trying this technique slash your grocery budget?
Wondering how to lower your electric bill? From smart bulbs to smart plugs, here are 13 ways to lower your electric bill at home.
Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson provides his five best home-delivery grocery apps to make shopping easier, and hopefully save money. Some apps offer different features.
Give your money the space to grow.
They’re usually located somewhere in the industrial district of your city, hidden between warehouses and bathroom fixture showrooms. Maybe you’ve seen their signs and wondered what a restaurant supply store might contain—or thought, can I, a civilian, go inside? Perhaps the commercial deep fryers and three-compartment sinks advertised in the window put you off, as surely there’s nothing for the home cook in there.
