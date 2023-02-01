ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

SCSU Men's Basketball Heads To Pace On Saturday, Feb. 4

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY MOMEN'S BASKETBALL (14-8, 8-6 NE10) At Pace University Setters (15-8, 7-8 NE10) Location: Goldstein Recreation Center (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Live Video | Live Stats. Southern Connecticut men's basketball will travel to Pleasantville, N.Y. to take on Pace in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at the Ann and...
SCSU Women's Basketball Travels To Pace For NE10 Tilt On Saturday, Feb. 4

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (13-7, 8-6 NE10) At Pace University Setters (8-14, 5-10 NE10) Location: Goldstein Recreation Center (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Live Video | Live Stats. Southern Connecticut women's basketball will travel to Pleasantville, N.Y. to take on Pace in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at the Ann and...
SCSU Gymnastics Competes In Rutgers February Quad Meet On Friday, Feb. 3

Location: Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, N.J.) Southern Connecticut gymnastics will travel to Piscataway, N.J. on Friday, Jan. 3 to compete in the Rutgers February Quad Meet against host Rutgers, Fisk University and University of Michigan. The event at Jersey Mike's Arena will begin at 7 p.m. Follow It Live. If...
