FS Investments to merge with Portfolio Advisors to form $73bn outfit
American asset manager FS Investments has reached a definitive deal to merge its operations with middle-market private asset specialist Portfolio Advisors to create a new alternative investment firm. FS Investments is currently said to have over $35bn in assets under management (AuM), while Portfolio Advisors oversees $38bn in AuM. Combination...
Mirador expands UK presence with new office in Edinburgh
American fintech outfit Mirador has strengthened its reach in the UK by opening a new office in Edinburgh, Scotland. The new office, called Mirador Worldwide, has been set up to cater to the clients outside the US. Mirador said it selected Edinburgh for its new branch due to the location’s...
Credit Suisse plans to diverge Chinese business to rearrange First Boston
Credit Suisse Group is considering an option to separate its investment banking unit in China as part of its initiative to reorganise the CS First Boston brand, Bloomberg has reported citing people privy to the development. The move could see the Swiss bank retaining the securities and wealth unit in...
Julius Baer annual net profits dip 12% amid challenging market
Julius Baer Group has posted net profit attributable to shareholders of CHF950m ($1.05bn) for 2022, a decline 12% from CHF1.08bn a year ago. The dip in profits was triggered by challenging market environment, the Swiss wealth manger said in its press statement. The group’s asset under management (AuM) slipped 12%...
