The Chinese spy balloon now flying over the country raises many questions, including this: Where are the Heenes?. Back on October 15, 2009, as another balloon was spotted hovering over the American West, a 911 call reported that little Falcon Heene had accidentally gone aloft. People around the world held their breath when they heard that the six-year-old was trapped inside a silver flying saucer, a homemade helium balloon that had escaped into the skies from the boy's Fort Collins home. National Guard helicopters and police cars pursued the balloon, which flew for more than an hour and finally landed about a dozen miles from Denver International Airport. The boy was not aboard; he was later found hiding in the family's attic.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO