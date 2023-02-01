Read full article on original website
The Great Escape announces another wave of artists for May festival
The Great Escape Festival has just announced another huge wave of acts on its lineup.The new announcement features over 90 new names, including the likes of Billie Marten, Willie J Healey and Aziya.The lineup also includes artists such as Deadletter, Bellah, Arxx, Mia Wray and Pozi.Taking place between 10 to 13 May in Brighton and Hove, the festival hosts gigs across multiple venues throughout the city. Throughout the week, as many as 500 artists play in 30 walkable gig spaces around the city, with punters able to access as many shows as they can fit in. There is also a...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot + A Lot More
The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be...
Television Founder + Frontman Tom Verlaine Dead at 73, Rockers Mourn Post-Punk Legend
Guitarist/vocalist Tom Verlaine – who co-founded and fronted post-punk progenitors Television – has died at 73, the band’s official Twitter page confirmed yesterday afternoon (Jan. 28). Since then, numerous rockers have paid tribute to the legendary musician on social media. Born Thomas Miller in Denville, N.J. in...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Feb. 3
British singer RAYE is just 25 years old, but her debut full-length feels like a longtime coming. After slogging it out as a songwriter for better-known artists, battling with her label over delays and persistent sexism in the music industry, her stunning album, My 21st Century Blues is finally here. On this week's show, we give a listen and talk about the ways RAYE navigated and overcame the obstacles to make a breathtaking, expansive and genre-busting album that will likely hold on through to year to be one of the best of 2023.
Danny Carey Hints That A 'Big' TOOL Announcement Is Coming Soon
He let the news slip while while accepting an award from Drumeo.
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
Steppenwolf lack heavy metal thunder on three albums of declining in potency
Steppenwolf box set the Epic Years 1974-1979 is a far cry from the band's million-selling golden era
Westword
Hot Air: Another Famous Balloon Once Flew Over Colorado
The Chinese spy balloon now flying over the country raises many questions, including this: Where are the Heenes?. Back on October 15, 2009, as another balloon was spotted hovering over the American West, a 911 call reported that little Falcon Heene had accidentally gone aloft. People around the world held their breath when they heard that the six-year-old was trapped inside a silver flying saucer, a homemade helium balloon that had escaped into the skies from the boy's Fort Collins home. National Guard helicopters and police cars pursued the balloon, which flew for more than an hour and finally landed about a dozen miles from Denver International Airport. The boy was not aboard; he was later found hiding in the family's attic.
Adrian Vandenberg: "I turned down an offer to join Thin Lizzy because I knew they were heavily into drugs"
Former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg looks back over a career that includes Dave Mustaine's sacking from Metallica, becoming a hair metal superstar, and recording at Jimmy Page's place
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career
Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
Westword
DJ Francis Mercier's Music Takes Him Worldwide
Whether you're a DJ/producer, accountant or doctor, motivation is a reason that some people are more successful than others. And successful people come in many flavors — some are selfish, others family-oriented, and there are some who want to leverage personal triumphs to make the world a better place.
Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 2 of New Rock Opera ATUM: Stream
Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled the second installment of their three-part rock opera ATUM. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The next batch of 11 songs from the 33-track concept album, one of our most anticipated albums of 2023, follows Act 1 from November and includes the project’s lead single, “Beguiled.” Pronounced “autumn,” the band’s twelfth LP has been positioned as the narrative successor to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The long-awaited trilogy will officially be completed with Act 3 on April 21st, the same day the band will release an ATUM boxset that features all three parts plus 10 unreleased bonus tracks.
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Watch Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett trip on mushrooms for the very first time in this historic student film from 1966
Syd Barrett wanders across Cambridge's Gog Magog Hills while embarking on his first psychedelic experience in this student film from the 1960s
Bruce Springsteen Fanzine Backstreets Ending to Protest Ticket Costs
Backstreets, the periodic Bruce Springsteen fanzine that started in 1980, is ending to protest the controversial “dynamic pricing” ticket costs for his upcoming tour. “After 43 years of publishing in one form or another, by fans for fans of Bruce Springsteen, it’s with mixed emotions that we announce Backstreets has reached the end of the road,” publisher and editor-in-chief Christopher Phillips wrote in an editorial.
