WUSA
'Bachelor' Exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Reunite on TikTok After His and Susie Evans' Breakup
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation. In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths...
WUSA
Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Expecting Baby No. 2
Bachelor Nation alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are soon to be a family of four! Wendt announced Loch is pregnant with the couple's second child on Instagram on Wednesday. The post also came on the day of Wendt's birthday. "Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" he wrote. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick 😂"
WUSA
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
WUSA
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
WUSA
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
WUSA
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
WUSA
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
WUSA
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
WUSA
Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
WUSA
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
WUSA
Connie Britton and Jason Katims Reflect on Their 'Friday Night Lights' Reunion for 'Dear Edward' (Exclusive)
Over a decade after Friday Night Lights ended in 2011, executive producer Jason Katims and star Connie Britton have reunited for another "good cry" with the Apple TV+ series adaptation of Ann Napolitano's novel, Dear Edward. While speaking to ET's Denny Directo, the two reflected on working together again on the powerful new series.
WUSA
'Bruiser' Trailer: Trevante Rhodes and Jalyn Hall Examine the Effects of Toxic Masculinity (Exclusive)
Bruiser, Onyx Collective's first acquired narrative feature, is a Miles Warren-directed searing examination of fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity. The film's trailer -- debuting exclusively on ET -- follows 14-year-old Darious as he explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and Porter, a charismatic drifter who comes into his life unexpectedly and turns everything on its head.
WUSA
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer: There's 'Nothing to Lose' as the Drama Continues
The race for treasure continues! Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, teasing heightened tensions between the dueling Pogues and Kooks. "From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues," John B -- played by Chase Stokes -- says via voiceover as the trailer...
WUSA
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
WUSA
Liam Neeson Slams UFC and 'Little Leprechaun' Conor McGregor: 'He Gives Ireland a Bad Name'
Liam Neeson is not a fan of UFC. In fact, he hates it, and don't get him started on Conor McGregor. The 70-year-old movie star didn't hold back during his interview with Men's Health while discussing his upcoming film Marlowe. In that interview, Neeson also discussed his role in Star Wars and whether he would appear in a Star Wars spinoff (he had a one-word answer to that question), but it's his disdain for UFC that's drawing headlines.
WUSA
Tom Brady Shares Rare Family Pics With Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen After Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady is embracing his blended family following his second retirement announcement. The 45-year-old quarterback took to his Instagram Stories to share some sweet family photos shortly after posting an emotional video announcing his retirement. The father of three was clearly in his feelings as he looked back at the...
WUSA
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)
Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
WUSA
Todd Chrisley's Mother, Nanny Faye, Makes First Appearance Alongside Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Todd Chrisley’s mother, Faye, and his son, Chase Chrisley, are still up to their fun! On Thursday, Chase took to Instagram to share a funny video featuring his grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, which marked her first appearance since Todd and Julie reported to prison. In the clip, Chase...
WUSA
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
