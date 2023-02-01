Read full article on original website
Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)
The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.
Liam Neeson Slams UFC and 'Little Leprechaun' Conor McGregor: 'He Gives Ireland a Bad Name'
Liam Neeson is not a fan of UFC. In fact, he hates it, and don't get him started on Conor McGregor. The 70-year-old movie star didn't hold back during his interview with Men's Health while discussing his upcoming film Marlowe. In that interview, Neeson also discussed his role in Star Wars and whether he would appear in a Star Wars spinoff (he had a one-word answer to that question), but it's his disdain for UFC that's drawing headlines.
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss stars in ad campaign released after his death
NEW YORK — An ad campaign for a special collaboration between Gap and menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a posthumous tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the late choreographer and longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Boss was a longtime friend of Ouigi Theodore, The Brooklyn Circus' founder...
