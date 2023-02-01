Is it possible to peak with the second episode of a brand-new podcast? We hope not, but here at “In Other News,” we’re thrilled that Gisele Fetterman, the former Second Lady of Pennsylvania, was able to make time in her schedule to talk to us about her future, now that her husband John is a newly-minted U.S. Senator. It’s already one of our favorite episodes.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO