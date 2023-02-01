WESTPORT — A scene from the Tom Stoppard play, “The Real Thing,” will be performed for the Feb. 14-16 presentations in the “Play With Your Food” series. The lunchtime play-reading in Westport, featuring Patricia Kalember and Daniel Gerroll, will take place at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike. It also will be presented Feb. 15 at the Pequot Library in Fairfield and Feb. 16 at the Greenwich Arts Council in Greenwich.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO