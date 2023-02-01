Read full article on original website
Long Lots modulars win funding after emotional debate
WESTPORT — Funding for two modular classrooms to relieve crowding at Long Lots Elementary School before the school is replaced or renovated was approved Wednesday night. The Board of Finance passed the $600,000 appropriation in a tight vote after hearing impassioned pleas from educators and parents in favor of the funding, and principled arguments against.
Long Lots modular money trimmed, sparks fly
WESTPORT — A request for two modular classrooms outside Long Lots Elementary School, where enrollment is burgeoning and every nook and cranny has been maximized for teaching space, has not had an easy ride. While funding for two portable classrooms for Coleytown Elementary sailed relatively unscathed through the approval...
At TEAM Westport, civility promoted amid harsh words for critics
WESTPORT — A flood of criticism over public reaction to the Westport Library’s decision not to re-install the “River of Names” mosaic mural — loosely depicting scenes from Westport’s history — surfaced Thursday as TEAM Westport learned about a new initiative designed to promote civil discourse.
Property transfers Jan. 16-20
WESTPORT — During the week of Jan. 16-20, eight properties changed hands for $20.9 million, generating $46,000 in conveyance tax. One year ago, eight properties changed hands for a total of $15.1 million. 254 Hillspoint Road sold for $5,000,000. Seller: Gilbert Lee & Patti M Cohen. Buyer: Mark Fidel.
Water service disrupted for hundreds in Saugatuck Shores
WESTPORT — Water service for about 350 Saugatuck Sh0res area households was disrupted Thursday afternoon when a water main broke on Duck Pond Road. The break in a 12-inch water main in Duck Pond Road occurred about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Aquarion Water Co. Customers on about 20 area streets are affected.
Warning: Westport weather heading toward polar plunge
WESTPORT — Frigid temperatures, driven downward by gusts expected to unleash wind-chill values as low as minus-25 degrees overnight Friday, will grip the region through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Westport and the rest of southwestern Connecticut have “basked” in unwinter-like conditions since the season officially started...
Stoppard play-reading offered by ‘Play With Your Food’
WESTPORT — A scene from the Tom Stoppard play, “The Real Thing,” will be performed for the Feb. 14-16 presentations in the “Play With Your Food” series. The lunchtime play-reading in Westport, featuring Patricia Kalember and Daniel Gerroll, will take place at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike. It also will be presented Feb. 15 at the Pequot Library in Fairfield and Feb. 16 at the Greenwich Arts Council in Greenwich.
Police: Fourth suspect in Ulta Beauty heist charged
WESTPORT — A New York man, identified by police as the fourth thief who stole more than $7,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in December 2021, was taken into custody this week. Rodelle Murray, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged Jan. 30 with third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree...
Westporters lose power in grip of Arctic blast
WESTPORT — As temperatures plunged overnight to bone-chilling single digits, nearly 100 Westporters have lost electric service early Saturday. As of 6 a.m. Saturday, 88 local Eversource outages were reported, according to the power company. Overnight, more than 100 Westporters had been without power, the utility said. More than...
