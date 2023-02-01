ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What TV channel is Yale vs Harvard men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/3/2023)

The Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3) and forward Matt Knowling (14.4 ppg) face off against the Harvard Crimson (12-9, 3-4) and Chris Ledlum (19.2 ppg) in an Ivy League men’s college basketball contest with scheduled tipoff set for Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN Plus.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
