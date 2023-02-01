ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Berks Weekly

Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience

The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
BOYERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Highlights in the History of Reading, PA 2-1-23

Learn about the book, “Highlights in the History of Reading, Pennsylvania,” a compilation edited by Charles J. Adams, III, Editor of the Historical Review of Berks County, on #YourBerksHistory. With host Vicky Heffner from The Berks History Center. From the program: Your Berks History.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Jeanette DeAngelo 2-2-23

Robin Costenbader-Jacobson sits down for a chat with Jeanette DeAngelo, President of Reading Civic Theatre, on Greater Reading Public Eye. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love,...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 7 – Maria

Unlike many Berks County locals, Maria experiences Reading as a safe haven. It is a place where she can walk about, engage with others, volunteer her time and – most importantly – enjoy a sense of safety and freedom. It was November 2021 when Maria made the difficult...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 2-2-23

The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading

Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
