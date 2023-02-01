Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

READING, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO