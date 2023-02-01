Read full article on original website
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
bctv.org
Berks Alum Parlays Communication Degree Into Award-Winning Career In Insurance
Penn State Berks alumna Britany LaManna, who earned a degree in communication arts and sciences in 2012, has parlayed the knowledge and skills she acquired at the college into a successful career in the insurance industry. She was recognized as a “Rising Star” in the field by Insurance Business America...
Mercury
Pottstown, Phoenixville hospitals receive national recognition
Two Tower Health facilities — Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals — have been recognized for their performance over the past year. Pottstown Hospital started 2022 with a ranking in the Top 100 hospitals in the country and second in Pennsylvania for pay equity by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank. The 219-bed hospital received “A” grades in inclusivity, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency, and pay equity.
Berks County now has an alliance for businesses committed to being LGBTQ safe spaces
A nonprofit in Berks County is bolstering LGBTQ businesses and entrepreneurs. In early January, Reading Pride Celebration launched the Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance, a support network for gay-owned and ally businesses. Enrique Castro, the first Latino executive director of Reading Pride Celebration, is a driving force behind the alliance. Castro...
bctv.org
Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading
Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
bctv.org
Alvernia Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Loyack transitions to CEO; Board names Fitzgerald President-Elect. After four years of leading unprecedented growth in recruitment, academic programs, and community partnerships, Alvernia president John R. Loyack will transition from the role as the university’s President to CEO to support a presidential transition and to continue community and philanthropic activities for the university. The Alvernia University Board of Trustees approved the transition plan and appointed Senior Vice President and Provost Glynis A. Fitzgerald, Ph.D. as the university’s eighth president and first female president in over 30 years.
WGAL
School District of Lancaster names three finalists to become superintendent
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheSchool District of Lancaster has named three finalists to become the next superintendent. Matt Przywara has been serving as the interim superintendent this year. Stephanie Jones is the Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools. Rocky Torres...
Mercury
Pottstown High, The Hill School teens stage concert to aid homeless
POTTSTOWN — About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert to benefit homeless individuals. The concert, the fifth of its kind, will take place Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 9...
lehighvalleynews.com
KidsPeace, Lehigh County join to continue free walk-in mental health assessments
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — KidsPeace, a nonprofit organization that offers free behavioral and mental health services, is joining with Lehigh County to continue its free walk-in mental health assessments, it said Thursday in a written statement. KidsPeace has joined with Lehigh County to fund walk-in mental health assessments.
975thefanatic.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
bctv.org
BCTV Welcomes 2023 Spring Interns
Berks Community Television (BCTV) is excited to introduce Daniela Silva, Steven Pastore, and Jeremiah Kemmerling as BCTV’s Spring 2023 interns. Pastore hails from Chester Springs and is a senior at Kutztown University, studying Cinema Television Media. He joined BCTV after learning about internship opportunities through the University’s internship listings, aligning with his goal to one day launch his own production company.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live. Gov. Ed Rendell did it in 2003, the first sitting Pa. governor to do so. Gov. Tom Corbett rose to the...
bctv.org
Groovy Grinds Taste Test 2-2-23
Learn about Groovy Grinds Coffee Shop, a new student-run business in the Governor Mifflin High School, with Hosts Dave Renninger and Matt Ventura, on County Kids, City Kids, All the Kids that Make a Difference. From the program: County Kids, City Kids and all the Kids That Make a Difference.
Dryer fire briefly interrupts Lancaster County Career and Technology Center
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A quickly contained fire briefly interrupted students and staff at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center earlier today. Officials with the school say the fire broke out in a dryer and was quickly contained. The fire began with a lot of smoke, which may have led to some students and feeling sick.
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 2-2-23
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Berks Professional Sports, Inc. Announces Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as WPSL Head Coach
Gosselin tapped to lead inaugural year of Reading United’s women’s team. Reading United A.C. is excited to announce Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as the new Head Coach for the inaugural season of Reading United Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. With extensive experience in coaching women’s soccer and a passion for the sport, Gosselin is well equipped to lead the team to its first successful year.
bctv.org
Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 7 – Maria
Unlike many Berks County locals, Maria experiences Reading as a safe haven. It is a place where she can walk about, engage with others, volunteer her time and – most importantly – enjoy a sense of safety and freedom. It was November 2021 when Maria made the difficult...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
bctv.org
Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.
IMAGE: The Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia. It was a busy week in Pennsylvania news — from new reporting on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program to the sudden pause of a vital homeowner relief program and Punxsutawney Phil’s controversial prediction. Click the button below to test your knowledge...
Chester County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Chester County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6ABC plugged in the details of why.
