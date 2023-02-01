ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Pottstown, Phoenixville hospitals receive national recognition

Two Tower Health facilities — Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals — have been recognized for their performance over the past year. Pottstown Hospital started 2022 with a ranking in the Top 100 hospitals in the country and second in Pennsylvania for pay equity by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank. The 219-bed hospital received “A” grades in inclusivity, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency, and pay equity.
POTTSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading

Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Alvernia Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Loyack transitions to CEO; Board names Fitzgerald President-Elect. After four years of leading unprecedented growth in recruitment, academic programs, and community partnerships, Alvernia president John R. Loyack will transition from the role as the university’s President to CEO to support a presidential transition and to continue community and philanthropic activities for the university. The Alvernia University Board of Trustees approved the transition plan and appointed Senior Vice President and Provost Glynis A. Fitzgerald, Ph.D. as the university’s eighth president and first female president in over 30 years.
READING, PA
WGAL

School District of Lancaster names three finalists to become superintendent

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheSchool District of Lancaster has named three finalists to become the next superintendent. Matt Przywara has been serving as the interim superintendent this year. Stephanie Jones is the Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools. Rocky Torres...
LANCASTER, PA
Mercury

Pottstown High, The Hill School teens stage concert to aid homeless

POTTSTOWN — About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert to benefit homeless individuals. The concert, the fifth of its kind, will take place Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 9...
POTTSTOWN, PA
975thefanatic.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

BCTV Welcomes 2023 Spring Interns

Berks Community Television (BCTV) is excited to introduce Daniela Silva, Steven Pastore, and Jeremiah Kemmerling as BCTV’s Spring 2023 interns. Pastore hails from Chester Springs and is a senior at Kutztown University, studying Cinema Television Media. He joined BCTV after learning about internship opportunities through the University’s internship listings, aligning with his goal to one day launch his own production company.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Groovy Grinds Taste Test 2-2-23

Learn about Groovy Grinds Coffee Shop, a new student-run business in the Governor Mifflin High School, with Hosts Dave Renninger and Matt Ventura, on County Kids, City Kids, All the Kids that Make a Difference. From the program: County Kids, City Kids and all the Kids That Make a Difference.
SHILLINGTON, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 2-2-23

The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Professional Sports, Inc. Announces Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as WPSL Head Coach

Gosselin tapped to lead inaugural year of Reading United’s women’s team. Reading United A.C. is excited to announce Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as the new Head Coach for the inaugural season of Reading United Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. With extensive experience in coaching women’s soccer and a passion for the sport, Gosselin is well equipped to lead the team to its first successful year.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 7 – Maria

Unlike many Berks County locals, Maria experiences Reading as a safe haven. It is a place where she can walk about, engage with others, volunteer her time and – most importantly – enjoy a sense of safety and freedom. It was November 2021 when Maria made the difficult...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.

IMAGE: The Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia. It was a busy week in Pennsylvania news — from new reporting on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program to the sudden pause of a vital homeowner relief program and Punxsutawney Phil’s controversial prediction. Click the button below to test your knowledge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy