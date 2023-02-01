Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated HotelsMadocOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
orangeobserver.com
Oakland General store opening in heritage center
Jo and Chris Eveland, the owners of West Orange Creamery and Soda Fountain, are working diligently to open their next enterprise: Oakland General, a sister concept to the ice cream shop in Ocoee. Oakland General is opening in the concession space at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 1048 Kershaw Drive, Winter Garden, sold Jan. 23, for $860,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 2,856 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
New-to-market restaurant chain locks down downtown Orlando space
A prime ground-floor corner space at one of downtown Orlando’s “Main & Main” intersections has inked a new-to-market restaurant tenant.
wintergardenmoms.com
A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour
Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
orangeobserver.com
Lake Meadow Naturals to host Brunch on the Farm
Lake Meadow Naturals is kicking off the month of February with its first Brunch on the Farm event. The free event will allow locals the opportunity to explore the farm, visit with farm animals and enjoy brunch. Food and drinks available will include egg sandwiches, organic coffee and key lime...
Mills 50 retail property eyed for redevelopment
A new urban infill redevelopment project may be in the works in the popular Mills 50 area, near downtown Orlando.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
orangeobserver.com
Residents question boat ramp closures
Residents in and around the town of Windermere recently have expressed concerns regarding the continued closure of Orange County boat ramps, including the one located at R.D. Keene Park, since Sept. 30, 2022. VIEW CURRENT LAKE LEVELS. Orange County closed its boat ramps because of a lake advisory following Hurricane...
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee
On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
theapopkachief.com
Miller’s Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The sports-themed casual dining restaurant Miller’s Ale House will come to the Apopka City Center, it was announced at a Thursday, February 2, press conference at the Apopka City Center Hilton Garden Inn. Michael Wisdom, owner of Wisdom Development Group, of Peoria, Ill., announced at the press conference that...
mountdorabuzz.com
Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location
Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
villages-news.com
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater
The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
villages-news.com
Fowl flocking to feast on fish at pond being drained in The Villages
Birds are flocking to the water near the Village of Ashland and so are some onlookers. For nearly a week, water has been drained from the Ashland Pond, which is located behind the postal station. A pump has been running to drain water from the pond so that a pipe...
orangeobserver.com
Dunkin' Donuts joins Horizon West
Horizon West residents will now be able to enjoy the taste of Dunkin' Donuts closer to home. Dunkin' opened its most recent location at Flamingo Crossings. The coffee company is known for its wide selection of hot and cold coffees, doughnuts, bagels, sandwiches, muffins and more. The new location is...
click orlando
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
villages-news.com
Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages
A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
Comments / 0