WHAS 11
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
WHAS 11
Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Expecting Baby No. 2
Bachelor Nation alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are soon to be a family of four! Wendt announced Loch is pregnant with the couple's second child on Instagram on Wednesday. The post also came on the day of Wendt's birthday. "Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" he wrote. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick 😂"
WHAS 11
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
WHAS 11
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
WHAS 11
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
WHAS 11
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
WHAS 11
Liam Neeson Slams UFC and 'Little Leprechaun' Conor McGregor: 'He Gives Ireland a Bad Name'
Liam Neeson is not a fan of UFC. In fact, he hates it, and don't get him started on Conor McGregor. The 70-year-old movie star didn't hold back during his interview with Men's Health while discussing his upcoming film Marlowe. In that interview, Neeson also discussed his role in Star Wars and whether he would appear in a Star Wars spinoff (he had a one-word answer to that question), but it's his disdain for UFC that's drawing headlines.
WHAS 11
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
WHAS 11
Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
WHAS 11
'Bruiser' Trailer: Trevante Rhodes and Jalyn Hall Examine the Effects of Toxic Masculinity (Exclusive)
Bruiser, Onyx Collective's first acquired narrative feature, is a Miles Warren-directed searing examination of fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity. The film's trailer -- debuting exclusively on ET -- follows 14-year-old Darious as he explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and Porter, a charismatic drifter who comes into his life unexpectedly and turns everything on its head.
WHAS 11
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
WHAS 11
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
WHAS 11
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer: There's 'Nothing to Lose' as the Drama Continues
The race for treasure continues! Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, teasing heightened tensions between the dueling Pogues and Kooks. "From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues," John B -- played by Chase Stokes -- says via voiceover as the trailer...
WHAS 11
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
WHAS 11
Tom Brady Shares Rare Family Pics With Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen After Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady is embracing his blended family following his second retirement announcement. The 45-year-old quarterback took to his Instagram Stories to share some sweet family photos shortly after posting an emotional video announcing his retirement. The father of three was clearly in his feelings as he looked back at the...
WHAS 11
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)
Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
WHAS 11
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
WHAS 11
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares What She Was Wearing When Husband Brad Falchuk Proposed in Italy
Gwyneth Paltrow is holding on to a special piece of clothing. In a new video released by Goop, the 50-year-old actress goes through a storage unit that holds some of her most iconic looks. In the video, Paltrow stumbles across the floral-print Gucci dress she was wearing when her husband, Brad Falchuk, proposed to her.
WHAS 11
'1923' Officially Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount Plus
Paramount+ has officially renewed 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for season 2. The news comes after the season 1 premiere became the most watched debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers. The second Yellowstone spinoff follows a new generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford)...
