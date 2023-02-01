Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove Gets by Newark Lab, 60-56

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWARK, NJ -- Nick Iannacone scored 17 points to lead Cedar Grove to a 60-56 boys basketball victory over Newark Lab on Tuesday.

Iannacone sank seven of nine free throws for the Panthers (9-8), who were 19-for-33 from the foul line overall.

Anthony Tronio and Nick Russo each connected for 12 points for Cedar Grove, which erased a two-point deficit with a 21-15 showing in the fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAw4g_0kYaiMQ300

TAPinto.net

Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday

Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia Defeats Newark Academy, 46-42, in ECT Quarterfinals

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Columbia girls basketball team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-42 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday. Talia Baptiste scored 14 points for the Cougars (9-13), who trailed by five points after one quarter. Columbia outscored Newark Academy, 16-11, in the fourth quarter. Bella Galatt finished with nine points for Columbia, which moves on to the semifinal round against top-seeded Montclair Immaculate next Saturday at West Orange High School. Fourth-seeded Newark Academy is 16-4.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Dayton Edges North Plainfield, 52-50

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Dayton survived a comeback effort by North Plainfield to come away with a 52-50 girls basketball victory on Saturday. Caitlyn Del Duca scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-5), who led, 37-29, after three quarters. The 17 points tied a career high for Del Duca, a junior. North Plainfield (14-6) closed to within a point in the final 20 seconds. Sami Casey totaled 16 points for Dayton and Amiel Dillard connected for nine points.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Columbia Girls Basketball Upsets Newark Academy 46-42 in Electrifying Fashion

LIVINGSTON - Columbia’s girls’ basketball team took a trip to Newark Academy High school to face the 16-3 minutemen. In a Saturday morning contest full of excitement, the underdogs kept their cool and knocked off Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament. Talia Baptiste led the Cougars with 14 points. The first quarter began slower than expected. Columbia could only grab four points compared to Newark Academy’s nine. The second quarter was much better offensively for the Cougars. Columbia scored 17 points and cut the lead to one. Shana Desir, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and steals,...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS SWIMMING: Phillipsburg Girls Beat Easton

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Ayanna Elston took two individual first place finishes and Ali Sucker and Maeve McCormick each took one to lead the Phillipsburg High School girls swimming team past arch-rival Easton, 87-83, on Saturday at PES.   The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elston, Maddy Baylor, Kaitlyn Murphy, Rose VanOosten  were also winners in a time of 1:52.62.   “This is something the kids look forward to all year,” P’burg coach Macawley Knappenberger said. “So, to see them come away with a win is a great feeling.”   Elston won the 100 backstroke (1:08.98) and 100 butterfly (1:05.89), Stucker the 200 IM (2:37.10) and McCormick...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys basketball teams and Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Third-seeded Caldwell (16-3) was seeking its second consecutive trip to the ECT semifinals, after reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history in 2022. But a quick, deep and resourceful Columbia team--the No. 6 seed--lent...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Edges Leonia/Pal Park on Senior Night

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights defeated Leonia/Palisades Park, 38-36 Friday evening in a wrestling meet at Hasbrouck Heights High School.   Hasbrouck Heights improves to 14-4 on the season with the win. Before the matches, the Aviators honored seven wrestlers names for their contribution to the program on Senior Night. Head Coach Kurt Freund honored the seniors from their dedication to the program, whether it started in the rec program, or at the high school level. Each wrestler, Max Castro, Tyler Dimone, Derek Fermin, Oliver Fermin, Damian Lalama, Armaan Mahajan, and AJ Parente, was called and posed for photos with their families. Four straight victories late in the match sealed the win for Hasbrouck Heights.  David Drezek scored a pinfall win at 165 pounds to get the streak started. Connor Scuilla followed with a pinfall at 175 pounds.  Max Castro scored a 10-1 majority decision at 190 pounds, and Armaan Mahajan scored a pinfall at 215 pounds to seal the match. Nico Nipitella (106) opened with a 42-second pinfall victory for the Aviators.  Kyle von Seidlemann recorded an 11-3 majority decision for the Aviators as well.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Wins Over Mt. Olive, 46-35

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School boys basketball team rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to come back for a 46-35 victory over Mt. Olive on Saturday. The Lancers (13-7) trailed, 24-16, after Mt. Olive ran off a 15-2 spurt in the second quarter. Dylan Perlstein scored 16 points for Livingston, which closed out the game with an 11-3 showing in the fourth quarter. Luke Cohen finished with 10 points for the Lancers, who have won seven of their last eight games.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Cedar Grove Defeats Parsippany Hills, 44-27

PARSIPPANY, NJ -- Parsippany Hills recorded more pins, but the Cedar Grove wrestling team came away with more points, and the victory, 44-27, over the Vikings on Friday. Cedar Grove is 12-7. Parsippany Hills is 11-8. 157 Robert Kelly (CG) — Decision 3-2 Nicholas Buckley (PH) 165 Nicholas Genuario (CG) — Pin 1:16 Cole SanMartin (PH) 175 Michael Willis (CG) — Decision 3-1 Joseph Flamio (PH) 190 Jake Saraiva (CG) — Forfeit 215 Christian Morrice (CG) — Pin 0:44 Andrew Baumann (PH) 285 Mark Ratel (CG) — Forfeit 106 James McGinty (PH) — Pin 0:38 Tommy Sica (CG) 113 Ozzie Saldarini (PH) — Pin 1:34 Richie Galioto (CG) 120 Jerry D`Alessio (CG) — Decision 4-3 Benjamin Ucab (PH) 126 Gavin Denise (PH) — Decision 7-2 Gerard Immersi (CG) 132 Tyler Costello (PH) — Pin 5:15 Pierce Asfalg (CG) 138 Connor Kerney (CG) — Technical Fall (15-0) 4:00 Jie Zheng (PH) 144 Andrew Buckingham (CG) — Forfeit 150 Trevor Ridzyowski (PH) — Pin 1:00 Kenneth Cilento (CG)
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs. North Hunterdon Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted North Hunterdon February 4, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court.   The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed.     North Hunterdon (49) Desantos 6 4-8 18,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeated Hackettstown Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team defeated Hackettstown, 36-31, on Friday, Feb. 3. The Colonials improved to 7-10 on the season. At 132 pounds, Wilmer Romero took a 6-1 decision. Jack Myers won a 9-3 decision at 138, Ricardo Nulman won by forfeit at 150,Oliver Aung won a 6-4 decision at 165, Henry Saxon pinned in 1:07 at 175.   Freddie Saxon and Robert Murphy won by forfeit at 190 and 215 respectively and Jayson Castro was victorious by a 3-1 decision at 285.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “We enjoy this one tonight and then move on to Mondays State tournament as the two seed. We have 2 home matches Monday and need all the support we can get! The 2nd match will start at 7:30! Go Warriors!” The Warriors improved to 13-6 with the win. Results are: 132 Michael Samayoa won by pin :45 138 Lorenzo Percario won by forfeit 144 Cody Pritzlaff won by pin 3:23 150 Christian Calvo won by pin :28 157 Harry Liu won by decision 4-1 165 Matt Mina won by decision 13-7 175 David Labib lost by decision 4-2 190 Joe Vecchio was pinned 2:30 215 Jon Barrera won by pin 3:41 285 Hunter  Seubert won by pin 1:34 106 Nic Pietrrantuono won by forfeit 113 Anthony DiAndrea won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 3:39 126 Nick Valenti lost by decision 5-1
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Castellano’s Late Goal Propels Roxbury Hockey Over Park Regional

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School senior Dan Castellano on Thursday scored the go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to lift Roxbury ice hockey to a 7-5 victory over Park Regional. The win, at Mennen Arena in Morris Township, brought the Gaels record to 11-4. Senior Jake Calanni scored four goals to help Roxbury secure the victory. In the first period, Park Regional (8-8-3) launched the offensive action and scored two goals in the first six minutes to take an early lead. Roxbury answered with an unassisted goal by senior Tyler Peterson (22). Less than a minute later, the Gaels scored again to tie the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: West Essex Defeats Jefferson, 54-15

JEFFERSON, NJ -- The West Essex wrestling team recorded five pins and went on to defeat Jefferson, 64-15, Friday night. West Essex is 14-2. Jefferson is 13-6. 106 Alex Esposito (WE) — Major Decision 12-0 Christopher Frank (J) 113 Christian Bastante (WE) — Pin 5:09 Sean Callan (J) 120 Thomas Ruane (WE) — Major Decision 11-3 Max Alonso (J) 126 Ethan Kerlin (WE) — Pin 2:34 Ryan Jack (J) 132 Nick Bastante (WE) — Pin 2:43 Carson Frank (J) 138 Joey Macrino (WE) — Pin 3:12 Joseph Connolly (J) 144 Anthony Barra (WE) — Major Decision 12-1 Christian Gould (J) 150 Bryan Tilney (J) — Decision 6-2 Nick Janish (WE) 157 Mike Maglione (WE) — Decision 5-2 Ryan Flammer (J) 165 Joseph DiBiase (J) — Pin 3:00 Carmine Masi (WE) 175 Peter Schauer (WE) — Forfeit 190 Amro Salem (WE) — Pin 1:39 Marchello Fiorentino (J) 215 Chris Nigro (WE) — Decision 8-3 Alexander DaSilva (J)  
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

BHS Boys' Wrestling Team Improves to 15-8 as Anthony Lizama and Trevor Frantantoni Lead Way; Bengals Qualify for State Sectionals

As the regular season winds down, the competition continues to heat up for the Bloomfield High wrestling team. Head coach Ryan Smircich's team was 15-8 heading into a home match, against Nutley, on Feb. 3. On  Feb. 4, the Bengals will host the annual Gray Cup, against Columbia and Verona, starting at 10 a.m. Bloomfield also qualified for the NJSIAA sectional championships, in North 1, Group 4, and will travel to Clifton High, on Feb. 6, to take on Livingston in the first round. The Bengals are seeded third in the tourney while Livingston, which defeated BHS in a dual match recently,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Beegle Wins 800 & 1600, Gache Sets Record in 55-Meter Dash, Joel 1st in Pole Vault as Chatham Boys Win State Sectional Title

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Ryan Beegle won gold in both the 1600 and 800, Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash and Ted Joel won the pole vault as the Chatham boys claimed the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 boys indoor track & field state championship on Saturday in the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex. Chatham's team of Charlie Henne, Nolan Huth, Ted Joel and Adam Petitjean won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.66. "Another incredible day for the boys Chatham indoor team," Patrick Clark Jr., Chatham coach, said. "We started the week by winning the county meet and ended the week today by winning...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: North Hunterdon Stuns the Stateliners

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed. The Lions made six 3-pointers while the Stateliners went 1-for-16 from 3-point land. “Right from jump street we...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points. The Colonials blew past No. 22 Seed Dover 72-21 in the Preliminary Round.  The loss pushes Jefferson to the Quarterfinal round where they will now face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Randolph High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Doyle Curry, Konevych Each Score a Hat Trick for Chatham Ice Hockey in 10-0 Win vs. Madison; Konevych 22 Goals on Season

MORRIS TOWNSHIP - Doyle Curry collected three goals and three assists and Nikita Konevych contributed three goals and two assists for Chatham in a 10-0 boys ice hockey win vs. Madison on Saturday at Mennen Sports Arena. Konevych, a sophomore defenseman, boosted his season totals to 22 goals and nine assists. Ryan Burke had a goal and an assist for Chatham (11-3-5). Madison is 4-14.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

