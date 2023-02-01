Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove Gets by Newark Lab, 60-56

NEWARK, NJ -- Nick Iannacone scored 17 points to lead Cedar Grove to a 60-56 boys basketball victory over Newark Lab on Tuesday.

Iannacone sank seven of nine free throws for the Panthers (9-8), who were 19-for-33 from the foul line overall.

Anthony Tronio and Nick Russo each connected for 12 points for Cedar Grove, which erased a two-point deficit with a 21-15 showing in the fourth quarter.



