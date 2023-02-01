Read full article on original website
Binance’s Significant Move Transferring 6.4T Shiba Inu Without Affecting Price
Binance has recently made a significant move with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. The underlying motives behind these transactions remain a mystery. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently made a significant move with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, transferring 6.4 trillion SHIB without affecting the price. This remarkable feat happen through sending a single transaction worth 6.4 trillion SHIB tokens from one wallet to another on the Binance Smart Chain.
Chainalysis Announces Layoff Amid Prolonged Crypto Winter
Chainalysis is laying off around 44 of its 900 workers, or 4.8% of its staff. Kennedy assured investors that Chainalysis is “well capitalized.”. As private sector demand has decreased in tandem with the sell-off in cryptocurrencies for much of the last year. Chainalysis is laying off around 44 of its 900 workers, or 4.8% of its staff.
BabyDoge Announces the Burn Portal Launch Date
BabyDoge launches the Burn Portal on the 13th of February. The current trading price of the token is $0.000000002074. BabyDoge, a meme-based token, and its community are exhibiting their true potential for over a month. One lastest update from the platform is the launch of the Burn Portal on the 13th of February. Baby Doge Swap announced the completion of the burn portal development on the 25th of January.
Mastercard NFT Product Head Sells Resignation as NFT Post Stepping Down
Sethi has said that he is selling NFTs of his resignation letter for 0.023 ETH ($38.00). 38 tokens had already been minted using the Manifold app. Former Mastercard non-fungible token (NFT) product head Satvik Sethi resigned on Thursday. Sethi said that he was harassed and upset by the company’s management. The salary was withheld by Mastercard, he said, and his job contract was disregarded. In addition, he was no longer allowed to use online accounts.
Prominent Crypto Exchange Kraken Exits Abu Dhabi After Japan
In 2022, widespread layoffs hit the cryptocurrency sector due to crypto winter. Users in the Middle Eastern country may still access the platform. The Abu Dhabi office of Kraken, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has shuttered less than a year after being granted a local license. More than a third of the company’s workforce will be laid off as a result of this reduction. In a move that affected around eight positions, Kraken laid off a significant portion of its staff based in the Middle East and North Africa.
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sells 1500 Bitcoin For Operational Expenses
Marathon Digital reported a 45% increase in the total number of Bitcoins mined. The firm was among the very few miners that held off on selling during crypto winter. Bitcoin soared by over 40% in the first month of 2023, off to a fantastic start for the year. This was also the second-largest increase for the month of January in the last decade. For operational purposes, Bitcoin mining firm Marathon digital has been selling its BTC holdings as the price of Bitcoin has risen to above $23,000. It has been reported that last month Marathon sold a total of 1500 BTC.
Binance Re-enters South Korea After Acquiring Crypto Exchange GOPAX
Binance is making a comeback to the country’s crypto market after an absence of 2 years. The largest exchange still sees South Korea as a promising market. Binance has purchased a controlling stake in the cryptocurrency exchange GOPAX in South Korea. The purchase was made possible by the “Industry Recovery Initiative,” an initiative spearheaded by Binance. By purchasing GOPAX, one of the top five crypto exchanges in South Korea, Binance is making a comeback to the country’s crypto market after an absence of two years.
MicroStrategy’s Q4 Financial Reveals Paper Loss of $1.3B
On Thursday, MicroStrategy’s stock rose about 10%, to $300. In order to offset a $34 million tax deficit, the corporation sold 704 BTC in the last quarter. MicroStrategy, a business analytics firm, said Thursday that it had lost money for the eighth straight quarter, but that it would maintain its policy of keeping Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Bitcoin’s value dropped to $23,439 after the quarterly earnings report was released. On Thursday, MicroStrategy’s stock rose about 10%, to $300, although it was trading below $280 in pre-market activity.
Crypto Exchange Binance Partners With Kazakhstan Airline Air Astana
Users may now exchange their travel points for a selection of cryptocurrencies. The partnership would provide customers quick entrée into the world of crypto. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency trading platform by volume, has partnered with Air Astana, the major airline in Kazakhstan. Users may now exchange their travel points for a selection of cryptocurrencies thanks to the partnership.
Australia Proposes Strict Regulation for Crypto Sector Post FTX Fiasco
Regulators looking for a way to better avoid recent disasters in the hereafter. Australia has just taken the first step in what will likely be a multi-year effort. The first phase of Australia’s multi-year strategy to regulate Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies has been unveiled. Through this new approach, the government wants to make sure the regulation of cryptocurrencies safeguards users, according to Assistant Treasurer Stephan Jones.
Metacade presale investment rockets past $5 million as GameFi investors hurry to buy remaining MCADE tokens
London, United Kingdom, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire. The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage 3 coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out within 4 weeks, raising $2.7 million but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise past $5 million in just several days.
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Bearish Trend With a 195% Surge
Fantom (FTM ) price surged over 30.5% in the last 7 days. Fantom market cap increased by around 10% in just a day. Fantom, a decentralized smart contract platform for DApps native cryptocurrency FTM, price rallied over 103% in the previous 14 days and 195% in a month. At the time of writing, Fantom traded at $0.6302, climbing by 11% from the last day. And FTM had a market cap of $1.7 billion and 24 hours trading volume of $742 million, which increased by around 10% and 25% in the last day, as per CoinGecko.
Government-backed Crypto Exchange to Debut by June 2023 in Indonesia
Indonesia had planned to debut the market by the end of the previous year. The world’s first government-backed crypto exchange will debut by June 2023. Post the FTX fiasco, regulators and authorities around the world are cautious about crypto exchanges. Indonesia, one of several nations rapidly adopting cryptocurrencies, wants to build the world’s first government-backed crypto exchange by June 2023 at the earliest. The Ministry of Trade of Indonesia had planned to debut the market by the end of the previous year. But it could not go through and it is expected to now debut in the month of June.
Crypto Exchange tZERO Announces Platform Shut Down on March 6
The online retailer Overstock controls around 55% of the firm. The business has scheduled the closure for March 6 for coordinated withdrawal of assets. Overstock has a significant stake in the tZERO Crypto exchange, which will close on March 6 according to a tweet from the exchange on February 3. While the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities determine the legal status of crypto assets. The business said it will continue to concentrate on its regulated securities products after the closure.
Arthur Hayes Takes Dig at 3AC and CoinFLEX Founders Over GTX Funding
Comparisons between GTX and FTX began to circulate around the crypto community. BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes said on Saturday that the founders of Three Arrows Capital, Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, and CoinFLEX, Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam, have successfully secured funding for their new cryptocurrency exchange GTX. By the end of February, the exchange’s founders want to have marketed themselves, as well as raise $25 million in startup capital.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,700 And Poised for Further Gains
Ethereum price surges above $1,660 resistance level. The ETH price is now trading above $1,682. The Ethereum price hit a new all-time high of $1,700 on Sunday, setting a new benchmark for the leading cryptocurrency. Therefore, signaling that ETH is poised for further upside. The landmark milestone was achieved as the Ethereum network continues to gain widespread adoption from institutions and retail investors alike.
DeFi Protocol Everlend Announces Shut Down Citing Liquidity Shortage
Everlend has changed its app to a withdrawal-only mode. The protocol’s codebase was also made public. Everlend, a DeFi borrowing and lending platform based on Solana, has stated that it would be discontinuing operations. Including further development of the platform. Project leaders explained its end in a statement released Wednesday. Citing a shortage of liquidity and the general contraction of the borrowing and lending market as the main factors.
WisdomTree’s Crypto Holdings Down Over 60% in 2022 Q4
Despite a rise in quarterly income to $73.31M, there was a net loss of $28.3 million. WisdomTree’s crypto portfolio dropped in value by $235 million in the Q2 of 2022. The protracted bear market in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies led to a dramatic decrease in the value of WisdomTree’s digital asset holdings in the fourth quarter of 2022.
MetaMask Announces New Security and Privacy Features
Users can now control which functionalities make queries to external services. Now users can choose from many RPC service providers. MetaMask, a leading cryptocurrency wallet, stated on February 2 that it will provide customers with an improved experience when creating new wallets and adjusting their account’s security and privacy settings.
NC Global Media’s First Edition of NC BlockFiesta’23 Successfully Concludes
NC Global Media’s NC BlockFiesta documents an insightful kick-start to the 2023 series. The neo-blockchain education drive had a successful start at the SIMATS School of Engineering in Chennai on February 1. Remarkably, the event succeeded in amplifying the blockchain wave amid 250 passionate college tech scholars towards cutting-edge blockchain technology.
