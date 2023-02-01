ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Broncos trading for Sean Payton

By Brad Washington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It appears that the Denver Broncos finally got their man: former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton.

Denver agreed to terms on a trade with the Saints on Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos will trade their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and their 2024 second-round pick. As a part of the trade package, the Broncos will receive the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick. Because of Payton’s pedigree, Denver will likely make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches.

Judging from the reactions of Tim Patrick and Pat Surtain, it seems safe to say that Broncos players are excited about Payton’s arrival. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the trade on Tuesday.

Who would be mad at that?

It’s time to go to work

RG3 says round 'em up!

Brandon Perna with the perfect memes

Shoutout to the state of Colorado

Chris Harris believes Payton will turn the offense around

The Broncos got better today

He's a winner

He's a wizard!

Even Brandon Stokley is pumped!

That was fast!

The Payton hire will give the Broncos a lot of press and hype. Hopefully the hype will match with results.

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. tears into Matt Rhule: 'He thought he was in college'

You don’t know what you got until it’s gone. But now that the Carolina Panthers have gotten themselves a new head coach, we certainly know what’s gone now. And that’s Matt Rhule, who was a small topic of conversation for Steve Smith Sr. on the latest episode of his Cut To It podcast. When asked by co-host Coley Mick what he’d look for in a head coach, the franchise legend brings up what he wouldn’t want—and what he wouldn’t want is what Rhule brought to the Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
3 Houston Texans possibilities that excite DeMeco Ryans

DeMeco Ryans is excited to go to work as the Houston Texans coach. The 38-year-old is appreciative of his predecessors — from Dom Capers to Lovie Smith. “When I look at this organization and all of the great men who have come before me to lead this organization, all of the great head coaches who have been here, it’s an honor just to follow those men; a lot of great men,” Ryans said.
HOUSTON, TX
Panthers DC candidate Ejiro Evero let out of contract by Broncos

The Carolina Panthers no longer need permission to interview the latest name in their search for a new defensive coordinator. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday evening, the Denver Broncos are allowing Ejiro Evero out of his current contract. The Panthers, just a few hours earlier, requested to speak with the 42-year-old play caller.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Panthers reportedly have 'very strong' interest in Ejiro Evero

If the Carolina Panthers really want Ejiro Evero, he’s now free for the taking. And according to one very notable league insider, it seems like they really, really want him. As noted by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Panthers have “very strong” interest in hiring Evero as their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old play caller has been let out of his current contract with the Denver Broncos, a new development tweeted out by Ian Rapoport on Saturday evening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Social Media Buzz: NBA world reacts to Dillon Brooks’ dirty play vs. Donovan Mitchell

At this point, former Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks has made a name for himself as one of the more controversial figures in the NBA. As one of the key players for the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s not uncommon for Brooks to be involved in some dust-ups throughout the season. On Thursday night, Brooks might have been in one of the biggest scuffles of his career, getting into it with Cleveland Cavaliers’ star Donovan Mitchell, leading to both players being ejected from the game. The play that led to the scuffle on the court appeared to come after Brooks when to the ground and flailed his arm, catching Mitchell with a fist to the groin area. By all means, it did not look like a clean play, to say the least. As you would expect, with a villain in the NBA committing an act like this on the court, the Twitter world went wild. Here are some of the best reactions after the incident. The Playhttps://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/1621332634902351872A Better Anglehttps://twitter.com/iam_johnw/status/1621332907716481025Cowherd Weighs Inhttps://twitter.com/ColinCowherd/status/1621332920303779840A Classic NBA "Fight"https://twitter.com/BovadaOfficial/status/1621338491333349378Where Did That Guy Come From?https://twitter.com/KennyDucey/status/1621334870461976581Got Him Right in the Draymondshttps://twitter.com/KennyDucey/status/1621333066240204801Maybe Shannon Was Right?https://twitter.com/NBAMemes/status/1621333484651577344There Might Be Words After the Gamehttps://twitter.com/NBAMemes/status/1621335377440309250The NBA Community Likely Backs Mitchellhttps://twitter.com/basketballreelz/status/1621332709380325377Honestly, Not a Bad Strategyhttps://twitter.com/BillSimmons/status/162133519613313433611
MEMPHIS, TN
Cowboys hire former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is back in action in this role, albeit with another franchise. On Saturday afternoon it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Dallas Cowboys have hired Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer was employed by the Dallas Cowboys last season as...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

