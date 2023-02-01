Twitter reacts to Broncos trading for Sean Payton

It appears that the Denver Broncos finally got their man: former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton.

Denver agreed to terms on a trade with the Saints on Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos will trade their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and their 2024 second-round pick. As a part of the trade package, the Broncos will receive the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick. Because of Payton’s pedigree, Denver will likely make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches.

Judging from the reactions of Tim Patrick and Pat Surtain, it seems safe to say that Broncos players are excited about Payton’s arrival. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the trade on Tuesday.

The Payton hire will give the Broncos a lot of press and hype. Hopefully the hype will match with results.