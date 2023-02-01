ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Using franchise tag on Dre'Mont Jones would be a costly move for Broncos

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIOg4_0kYag0RQ00

The Denver Broncos have 18 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month, most notably including defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

After the NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, we now know franchise tag figures for the upcoming offseason. Here’s the full list for every position, with positions of note to Denver highlighted.

Franchise tag cost per position 2023:

  • Quarterback: $32.42M
  • Running back: $10.1M
  • Wide receiver: $19.74M
  • Tight end: $11.36M
  • Offensive linemen: $18.24M
  • Defensive end: $19.73M
  • Defensive tackle: $18.94M
  • Linebacker: $20.93M
  • Cornerback: $18.14M
  • Safety: $14.46M
  • Kicker/punter: $5.39M

Jones seems to be the Broncos’ most likely candidate for a franchise tag designation this spring. He is much more a defensive tackle than an edge rusher, but Denver lists Jones as a defensive end on its roster. If tagged as a DT, Jones and the NFLPA would likely fight it, and the Broncos probably wouldn’t want to go through that hassle for a difference of just $790,000.

If tagged, Jones would presumably be tagged as a defensive end, which could cost Denver almost $20 million in salary cap space. Such a scenario can’t be ruled out, but it would be more cost-effective for the Broncos to give Jones a multi-year extension with a lower cap hit in 2023.

Denver general manager George Paton presumably hopes to get a long-term deal done with Jones, but if he’s not able to, a one-year franchise tag to buy time in negotiations remains a possibility. The deadline to place a franchise tag on a player this offseason is March 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to interview for 49ers' DC job

The San Francisco 49ers are one step closer to taking another beloved member of the Carolina Panthers family. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC West champions will interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The highly desirable job was left open by DeMeco Ryans, who has just been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job

Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season.  Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him.   In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy