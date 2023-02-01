ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Local leaders were shocked at the news of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s shoplifting arrest. Keith has drawn praise for his work for north Huntsville from across the political spectrum. With a Master’s Degree from UMass on his resume it’s widely known that the Councilman could make big dollars in corporate life yet chose public service. That’s why most local observers are withholding judgement until all the facts are in so stay tuned.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

‘I am honored’: meet Marshall County’s first female district attorney

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
WHNT-TV

The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday Fire

A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday …. A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) Growing Concern About Alabama Prisoner Releases (News …. Public...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
WHNT News 19

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy