256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Local leaders were shocked at the news of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s shoplifting arrest. Keith has drawn praise for his work for north Huntsville from across the political spectrum. With a Master’s Degree from UMass on his resume it’s widely known that the Councilman could make big dollars in corporate life yet chose public service. That’s why most local observers are withholding judgement until all the facts are in so stay tuned.
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
WAFF
‘I am honored’: meet Marshall County’s first female district attorney
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
WHNT-TV
The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday Fire
A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday …. A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) Growing Concern About Alabama Prisoner Releases (News …. Public...
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
WAAY-TV
Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes
Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
Accused Regions Bank robber’s bond won’t be revoked
A man accused of a string of robberies in Huntsville and Madison will keep the option for bond, according to court records.
WAFF
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Blount County convicted murderer released early without electronic monitoring; official assures ‘I’ll get it fixed’
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said she is livid that a man convicted of murder has been released from prison without an ankle monitor. Barry Randall Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty in 1994 to the murder of his brother. He was sentenced to 30 years for that killing and for threatening to kill someone else.
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4.
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
