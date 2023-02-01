ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Trumpian
2d ago

Should be the city of liberal thinking. Corruption, crime, and creeping socialism.

phillyvoice.com

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia

Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly

Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly POPS find new home after eviction from Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philly POPS have a new home, just in time for their next performance. The POPS will now perform Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul at the Met Philadelphia, on Feb. 18.There are two performances. The first is at 3 p.m. The second show is at 8 p.m.If you already have a ticket, you can transfer them to the new date and times.Last month, the Kimmel Center evicted the POPS, citing unpaid bills totaling a half-million dollars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1150kknw.com

West Philadelphia Born And Raised

Clearly Stacy’s penchant for connecting is genetic. Her guest for today’s show is professional musician and Joan/Mom obsession, Tom Hamilton Junior. Joan and Tom met and bonded on their cross-country flight from Philly to Seattle and a mutual admiration society started. The overall theme of the show is the opportunity to express that art affords the artist and the connection it creates with the audience once shared. Tom is the consummate guest, artist, and human that understands really connection is a dialog, spoken or unspoken. It was such a good show, he’s coming back for part two next week! Find more about Tom and his music here: https://www.tomhamiltonjr.com/
HAMILTON, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Arctic blast bringing coldest air since December to Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't forget your jacket! It's going to be a cold, windy Friday afternoon and start to the weekend. The CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather team issued an Alert Day through 12 p.m. Saturday as a brief arctic blast will bring dangerous wind chills to the Philadelphia region.Temperatures will continue to fall all day Friday and into the overnight hours when the arctic blast will bring the coldest air the region has seen since Christmas. The arctic front will bring the coldest air since Christmas.Saturday morning lows will be in the tens and single digits with wind chills at or...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

History Lives: James Michener

February 3, 2023, will be the 116th anniversary of James Michener’s birth. He had what was undoubtedly a hardscrabble childhood and yet had fond memories of his hometown. Following is the conclusion of an essay he wrote in 1987 entitled “The Doylestown of My Early Years.”. “We had...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware

In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
HOCKESSIN, DE

Comments / 0

