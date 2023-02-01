Read full article on original website
Trumpian
2d ago
Should be the city of liberal thinking. Corruption, crime, and creeping socialism.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Related
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
North Philadelphia woman calls on friends to serve seniors and veterans
Shirlana Dash was accustomed to cooking for a crowd. But a few years ago, she decided there was room for senior citizens and veterans at the table.
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey
How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia
Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
Phillymag.com
Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly
Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
NJ sand sculptor carves Philadelphia Eagles tribute in Cape May
Winter may not be prime time to play in the sand. But sculptor Brendan Schaffer thinks the Eagles' Super Bowl season is a worthy occasion.
Philly POPS find new home after eviction from Kimmel Center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philly POPS have a new home, just in time for their next performance. The POPS will now perform Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul at the Met Philadelphia, on Feb. 18.There are two performances. The first is at 3 p.m. The second show is at 8 p.m.If you already have a ticket, you can transfer them to the new date and times.Last month, the Kimmel Center evicted the POPS, citing unpaid bills totaling a half-million dollars.
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
NBC Philadelphia
Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
1150kknw.com
West Philadelphia Born And Raised
Clearly Stacy’s penchant for connecting is genetic. Her guest for today’s show is professional musician and Joan/Mom obsession, Tom Hamilton Junior. Joan and Tom met and bonded on their cross-country flight from Philly to Seattle and a mutual admiration society started. The overall theme of the show is the opportunity to express that art affords the artist and the connection it creates with the audience once shared. Tom is the consummate guest, artist, and human that understands really connection is a dialog, spoken or unspoken. It was such a good show, he’s coming back for part two next week! Find more about Tom and his music here: https://www.tomhamiltonjr.com/
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast bringing coldest air since December to Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't forget your jacket! It's going to be a cold, windy Friday afternoon and start to the weekend. The CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather team issued an Alert Day through 12 p.m. Saturday as a brief arctic blast will bring dangerous wind chills to the Philadelphia region.Temperatures will continue to fall all day Friday and into the overnight hours when the arctic blast will bring the coldest air the region has seen since Christmas. The arctic front will bring the coldest air since Christmas.Saturday morning lows will be in the tens and single digits with wind chills at or...
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
Wawarival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
buckscountyherald.com
History Lives: James Michener
February 3, 2023, will be the 116th anniversary of James Michener’s birth. He had what was undoubtedly a hardscrabble childhood and yet had fond memories of his hometown. Following is the conclusion of an essay he wrote in 1987 entitled “The Doylestown of My Early Years.”. “We had...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
Comments / 14