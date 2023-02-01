Clearly Stacy’s penchant for connecting is genetic. Her guest for today’s show is professional musician and Joan/Mom obsession, Tom Hamilton Junior. Joan and Tom met and bonded on their cross-country flight from Philly to Seattle and a mutual admiration society started. The overall theme of the show is the opportunity to express that art affords the artist and the connection it creates with the audience once shared. Tom is the consummate guest, artist, and human that understands really connection is a dialog, spoken or unspoken. It was such a good show, he’s coming back for part two next week! Find more about Tom and his music here: https://www.tomhamiltonjr.com/

