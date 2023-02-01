Read full article on original website
WWMT
Meijer offering discount in fresh produce for SNAP customers
FLINT, Mich. — Meijer announced it will offer a discount on fresh produce until the end of March for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The 10 percent discount on qualifying fresh produce is available in stores only from February 2 to March 31, 2023. This follows the Michigan...
WWMT
Michigan WIC to transition back to Similac brand formulas
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the Michigan Women, Infants and Children program, also known as WIC, is expected to transition back to its contract with Similac brand formulas. The transition is scheduled to start March 1, as the supply issues...
WWMT
Winter blast prompts AAA to issue statewide Arctic Air Advisory
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Due to an arctic blast that's continuing to usher in some of the coldest temperatures Michigan has seen so far in 2023, AAA issued a warning for drivers Thursday. West Michigan weather: Interactive Radar. Extremely cold temperatures can cause issues for cars when it comes to...
WWMT
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
WWMT
A look into how opioid settlement funds are spent in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- $1.45 billion. That's how much Michigan is expected to get in already agreed upon and upcoming settlements with opioid manufacturers. The first installment payment of $81 million is already rolling out. But how it can be spent has some of our viewers asking questions. Michigan Opioid Settlement...
WWMT
Michiganders to receive largest tax break in decades with new plan, Democrats say
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats announced a joint tax cut plan on Friday they said will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades. Federal government: US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes. The plan, named Lowering MI Costs, would repeal the retirement tax to...
WWMT
Michigan to receive nearly $2 million to address rural homelessness
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care is expected to receive a federal grant to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Development: Multi-million dollar housing project underway...
WWMT
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
WWMT
Mega Millions off to a great start in 2023
In the U.S. it was a big month for Mega Millions jackpots. After a whopping $1.3 billion dollars was won in Maine on Jan. 13, the Mega Millions jackpot was won three more times during the first month of 2023. Winner: $1.35B Mega Millions grand prize won by ticket-holder in...
WWMT
Former Rep. Hoadley previously blocked by GOP, appointed to WMU Board
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again selected former Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees in an announcement Thursday. Hoadley, who previously served as a Michigan representative in Kalamazoo County, was blocked by Republican lawmakers when Whitmer first made the appointment...
WWMT
Michigan lawmaker pushes for more transparency from Child Protective Services
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker claimed the state's Child Protective Services, or CPS, has failed to protect a 5-year-old Detroit-area boy, despite warnings. August 2022: Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut. Under Michigan law, all department records are barred from release.
WWMT
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
WWMT
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
WWMT
More than 1/2 million Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness before pause
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1/2 million Michigan residents were approved for federal student debt forgiveness in 2022 before a court order stopped the federal plan from going into effect, according to new data released by the White House. That data shows that 864,000 Michiganders applied for or were...
WWMT
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes West Virginia House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors a day after hearing from dozens of people who opposed the bill. House Bill 2007 was passed by a vote of 84-10. It now heads to the West Virginia Senate.
WWMT
Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
WWMT
Trial dates set for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will have a consolidated trial later this year. A 15-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 21 and end on September 11. Feb. 2 was the deadline for the five suspects to make...
WWMT
Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old from Grand Rapids was arrested after allegedly stealing a blue minivan Friday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhoods with its lights off near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in...
WWMT
One hospitalized in Canterbury Apartment shooting in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TWP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night shooting that landed one person in the hospital Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. at the Canterbury Apartment Complex on Butterfly Road in Oshtemo Township. A suspect fired several rounds into an...
