Meijer offering discount in fresh produce for SNAP customers

FLINT, Mich. — Meijer announced it will offer a discount on fresh produce until the end of March for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The 10 percent discount on qualifying fresh produce is available in stores only from February 2 to March 31, 2023. This follows the Michigan...
Michigan WIC to transition back to Similac brand formulas

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the Michigan Women, Infants and Children program, also known as WIC, is expected to transition back to its contract with Similac brand formulas. The transition is scheduled to start March 1, as the supply issues...
Winter blast prompts AAA to issue statewide Arctic Air Advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Due to an arctic blast that's continuing to usher in some of the coldest temperatures Michigan has seen so far in 2023, AAA issued a warning for drivers Thursday. West Michigan weather: Interactive Radar. Extremely cold temperatures can cause issues for cars when it comes to...
A look into how opioid settlement funds are spent in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- $1.45 billion. That's how much Michigan is expected to get in already agreed upon and upcoming settlements with opioid manufacturers. The first installment payment of $81 million is already rolling out. But how it can be spent has some of our viewers asking questions. Michigan Opioid Settlement...
Michigan to receive nearly $2 million to address rural homelessness

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care is expected to receive a federal grant to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Development: Multi-million dollar housing project underway...
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
Mega Millions off to a great start in 2023

In the U.S. it was a big month for Mega Millions jackpots. After a whopping $1.3 billion dollars was won in Maine on Jan. 13, the Mega Millions jackpot was won three more times during the first month of 2023. Winner: $1.35B Mega Millions grand prize won by ticket-holder in...
Former Rep. Hoadley previously blocked by GOP, appointed to WMU Board

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again selected former Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees in an announcement Thursday. Hoadley, who previously served as a Michigan representative in Kalamazoo County, was blocked by Republican lawmakers when Whitmer first made the appointment...
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
