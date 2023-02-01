WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The DePaul women's tennis team fell in their weekend finale to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, 4-0. Tulsa won the first doubles match of the day, as Maddie Yergler and Valentina Martin fell, 6-0. The Blue Demons battled back to earn a win in the second doubles match when Greta Carbone and Hannah Smith teamed up for the 6-2 victory. Tulsa won the decisive doubles matchup on the No. 1 court for the 1-0 lead. It was the second doubles win of the season for Carbone/Smith.

