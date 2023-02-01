ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DePaul Falls to Tulsa

DePaul Falls to Tulsa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The DePaul women's tennis team fell in their weekend finale to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, 4-0. Tulsa won the first doubles match of the day, as Maddie Yergler and Valentina Martin fell, 6-0. The Blue Demons battled back to earn a win in the second doubles match when Greta Carbone and Hannah Smith teamed up for the 6-2 victory. Tulsa won the decisive doubles matchup on the No. 1 court for the 1-0 lead. It was the second doubles win of the season for Carbone/Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Secure Win Against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – DePaul men's tennis (5-2) claims its first road victory after defeating Purdue 5-2 Friday night. Jona Gitschel nabbed the fourth point of the competition for the Blue Tennis to take home the win. "Guys competed really well tonight," said head coach Matt Brothers. "Overcame a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
depaulbluedemons.com

Women’s Tennis Drop Match to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The DePaul women's tennis team dropped its first match of the weekend with a 4-0 setback against Purdue. The Boilermakers jumped out to an early lead after earning the doubles point when they defeated Smith/Carbone and Yergeler/Martin, 6-3. Yuliya Kizelbasheva and Lenka Antonijevic were leading...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Travel for Purdue Dual Match

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – DePaul men's tennis (4-2) travels to Purdue University Friday afternoon after ending their first homestand at 2-0. Fans can stream the competition by clicking here. The Blue Demons, coming off a three-match winning streak, pay a visit to the Boilermakers. Last Friday DePaul championed a...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Track and Field Set to Compete at Meyo Invitational

CHICAGO – DePaul track and field is headed to South Bend, Ind. for their second road meet in a row. The Blue Demons will participate in the Meyo Invitational, hosted by the University of Notre Dame. This is the second meet in which the Irish will play host to the Blue Demons.
Chicago, IL

