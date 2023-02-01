ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

KSAT 12

2-story, lakeside H-E-B is opening in Austin this month

AUSTIN – H-E-B is slated to open a two-story, lakeside store in Austin this month, marking the company’s first multi-level store in that city. The store on Lake Austin Boulevard is scheduled to open on Feb. 15. H-E-B Lake Austin will span 97,000 square feet and will include...
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
Eater

New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park

A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30. Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque....
CEDAR PARK, TX

