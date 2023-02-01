This is an affordable and newly built all-electric Escape eBoho Go tiny house that’s available immediately from the builder. The tiny house is only 16 feet long but it has an impressive list of features and amenities, including wrap-around windows that are all operable, a kitchen with a large solid multi-functional butcher block top, a closet, 11 feet of shelving, a queen bed on the main level, a beautiful glass door entry, and a bathroom with a full-size shower. All for just $41,190. Check it out below!

7 DAYS AGO