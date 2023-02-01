Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Brand New Tiny Home In Alabama Is Only $97K & It's A Modern 2-Bedroom On Wheels (PHOTOS)
Smaller living quarters could be the perfect option for those seeking housing, depending on your lifestyle of course. If this is something you’re interested in, you might enjoy this super affordable tiny home for sale in Alabama. It even has wheels, so you can move it anywhere in the United States.
tinyhousetalk.com
He Finished His $15K Tiny House w/ No Experience!
Do you remember David Rule’s tiny house that he started building last summer? Well, he finished it for a grand total of $15,000! And he documented the entire thing in a recap video below, which just might be the most entertaining tiny house video I’ve ever watched. The...
tinyhousetalk.com
30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances
This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
livingetc.com
The architectural trend that squeezes seating into even the smallest of kitchens, creating perfect nooks
Tucked into kitchen corners, banked along dining areas, or nestled along pretty much any interior wall in need of a lift, modern banquettes are one of the hardest working architectural features throughout interior design right now. ‘Banquettes are a great way to best maximise small spaces, both in terms of...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House on Wheels with 2.4 Acres of Land
Start your tiny journey with this beautiful little log cabin tiny house on wheels with 2.4 acres of unrestricted land! It would make a lovely little homestead, flat and open, surrounded by forest with a little stream. The tiny house itself has both a loft and a first-floor bedroom. The...
Woman Creates Genius Way to Elevate Builder-Grade Bathroom on a Budget
It looks like a totally different space.
tinyhousetalk.com
574 Sq. Ft. Mobile Home w/ Lot For Sale: Under $40K
Here’s a little 574-square-foot mobile home in an age-restricted RV Park in Pt Richey, Florida that’s listed for $39,500. It includes a lot for $404/month and a little shed in the backyard. The exterior was recently painted a fun bright white with bold red trim. While the interior...
housebeautiful.com
17 small armchairs to suit compact spaces
Whether you're creating a reading nook, adding a visual accent piece, or need to fill a corner, a small armchair offers a stylish solution. From leather armchairs with an industrial edge to plush tub chairs with rich velvet upholstery, every room in the house could use an extra place to sit.
Woman Repurposes Beautiful Box of Chocolates Into Keepsake Storage Box
...because it's way too pretty to throw away.
housebeautiful.com
This tiny one-bedroom cottage for sale is surprisingly spacious inside
A tiny one-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of Norton St. Philip, Bath, could be yours for £450,000. Nestled down a sleepy country lane, this detached stone cottage would be perfect for someone seeking a slower pace of life. Just a short drive from bustling Bath, it offers the best of both worlds.
tinyhousetalk.com
Newly Built Escape eBoho Go Tiny House For Sale
This is an affordable and newly built all-electric Escape eBoho Go tiny house that’s available immediately from the builder. The tiny house is only 16 feet long but it has an impressive list of features and amenities, including wrap-around windows that are all operable, a kitchen with a large solid multi-functional butcher block top, a closet, 11 feet of shelving, a queen bed on the main level, a beautiful glass door entry, and a bathroom with a full-size shower. All for just $41,190. Check it out below!
Woman Plants Enough Garlic for a Whole Year Despite Having Small Garden Area
Now that's the best use of a small space!
tinyhousetalk.com
Flamenco Tiny House by Baluchon
The Flamenco tiny house is a one-of-a-kind, single-story model, built by Baluchon and available to purchase in Europe. It measures 24′ x 8.5′, and can accommodate up to 4 people. It includes a mezzanine, kitchen, living area, and bathroom. Its base price is $70,000. This tiny house has...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Custom Tumbleweed Tiny House with a Bidet
This is a custom Tumbleweed tiny house on wheels with a bidet for sale out of Grass Valley, California. It’s offered for $105,000 or best offer on the Tiny Home Builders Tiny House Marketplace listing website. This cozy cabin on 26’ trailer has 200 square feet of living space,...
tinyhousetalk.com
8×22 Modern Tiny Home on Skids
Here’s a beautiful 8×22 modern tiny home on skids with no loft! The living room and bedroom share space, with a slatted bed frame with storage underneath that sit under a big picture window. There’s both an outdoor shower and an inside one — the interior one has...
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
tinyhousetalk.com
Friland Tiny House on Northern Italian Cliff
Here’s a treasure! The tiny vacation homes set up by Friland are located in some magical spots in Northern Italy! These THOWs are designed as a way to relax and reconnect with nature, and you can see why. This particular cabin is on the Monte Prat plateau — essentially a dazzling mountain cliff.
See Inside the World’s Greenest A-Frame Home
The southwestern shores of Lake Vänern, the largest body of water in Sweden and one of the most popular camping destinations in Scandinavia, are shrouded in a thick forest of conifer trees with nary a bank or grocery store within miles. In this landscape of summer getaway, an A-frame home of unprecedented scale and material composition has recently touched down across nearly a half acre that is wholly unlike the string of campgrounds and cottages lining the lakeshores just out of view.
Comments / 0