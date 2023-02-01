ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

tinyhousetalk.com

He Finished His $15K Tiny House w/ No Experience!

Do you remember David Rule’s tiny house that he started building last summer? Well, he finished it for a grand total of $15,000! And he documented the entire thing in a recap video below, which just might be the most entertaining tiny house video I’ve ever watched. The...
tinyhousetalk.com

30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances

This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
tinyhousetalk.com

Escape eOne Tiny House Available

Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House on Wheels with 2.4 Acres of Land

Start your tiny journey with this beautiful little log cabin tiny house on wheels with 2.4 acres of unrestricted land! It would make a lovely little homestead, flat and open, surrounded by forest with a little stream. The tiny house itself has both a loft and a first-floor bedroom. The...
BREVARD, NC
tinyhousetalk.com

574 Sq. Ft. Mobile Home w/ Lot For Sale: Under $40K

Here’s a little 574-square-foot mobile home in an age-restricted RV Park in Pt Richey, Florida that’s listed for $39,500. It includes a lot for $404/month and a little shed in the backyard. The exterior was recently painted a fun bright white with bold red trim. While the interior...
FLORIDA STATE
housebeautiful.com

17 small armchairs to suit compact spaces

Whether you're creating a reading nook, adding a visual accent piece, or need to fill a corner, a small armchair offers a stylish solution. From leather armchairs with an industrial edge to plush tub chairs with rich velvet upholstery, every room in the house could use an extra place to sit.
housebeautiful.com

This tiny one-bedroom cottage for sale is surprisingly spacious inside

A tiny one-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of Norton St. Philip, Bath, could be yours for £450,000. Nestled down a sleepy country lane, this detached stone cottage would be perfect for someone seeking a slower pace of life. Just a short drive from bustling Bath, it offers the best of both worlds.
tinyhousetalk.com

Newly Built Escape eBoho Go Tiny House For Sale

This is an affordable and newly built all-electric Escape eBoho Go tiny house that’s available immediately from the builder. The tiny house is only 16 feet long but it has an impressive list of features and amenities, including wrap-around windows that are all operable, a kitchen with a large solid multi-functional butcher block top, a closet, 11 feet of shelving, a queen bed on the main level, a beautiful glass door entry, and a bathroom with a full-size shower. All for just $41,190. Check it out below!
tinyhousetalk.com

Flamenco Tiny House by Baluchon

The Flamenco tiny house is a one-of-a-kind, single-story model, built by Baluchon and available to purchase in Europe. It measures 24′ x 8.5′, and can accommodate up to 4 people. It includes a mezzanine, kitchen, living area, and bathroom. Its base price is $70,000. This tiny house has...
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
tinyhousetalk.com

Custom Tumbleweed Tiny House with a Bidet

This is a custom Tumbleweed tiny house on wheels with a bidet for sale out of Grass Valley, California. It’s offered for $105,000 or best offer on the Tiny Home Builders Tiny House Marketplace listing website. This cozy cabin on 26’ trailer has 200 square feet of living space,...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

8×22 Modern Tiny Home on Skids

Here’s a beautiful 8×22 modern tiny home on skids with no loft! The living room and bedroom share space, with a slatted bed frame with storage underneath that sit under a big picture window. There’s both an outdoor shower and an inside one — the interior one has...
MONTEREY, TN
ZDNet

This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost

I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
tinyhousetalk.com

Friland Tiny House on Northern Italian Cliff

Here’s a treasure! The tiny vacation homes set up by Friland are located in some magical spots in Northern Italy! These THOWs are designed as a way to relax and reconnect with nature, and you can see why. This particular cabin is on the Monte Prat plateau — essentially a dazzling mountain cliff.
Architectural Digest

See Inside the World’s Greenest A-Frame Home

The southwestern shores of Lake Vänern, the largest body of water in Sweden and one of the most popular camping destinations in Scandinavia, are shrouded in a thick forest of conifer trees with nary a bank or grocery store within miles. In this landscape of summer getaway, an A-frame home of unprecedented scale and material composition has recently touched down across nearly a half acre that is wholly unlike the string of campgrounds and cottages lining the lakeshores just out of view.

