"Such A Fantastic Way To End That Movie": 15 Movies That Conclude With Moments Of Utter Joy

By Mary Colussi
 3 days ago

In the bleak midwinter, we all need a bit of a boost, and where better to find it than the movies? Luckily redditor u/borislugos recently asked the folks of r/movies , " What film has your favorite happy ending? " Here are 15 of their responses, and I dare you — I dare you — to get to the end of this list without cracking at least a wistful smile.

Responses may have been edited for length and/or clarity.

1. " Paddington 2 has the best final minute. Happy tears each time I watched it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaXN2_0kYaPu1M00

Secret_Arrival_5761

StudioCanal / Via youtube.com

2. "The ending of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King showing how happy Samwise is in the end always makes me cry happy tears. That and 'you bow to no one' gets me every time. I remember I sat with my baby sister one Christmas and watched them all with her for her first time. She was 13 and I was 29 and we just sat there crying together and it was kind of beautiful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJhmv_0kYaPu1M00

BatFromAnotherWorld

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

3. " The Way Way Back ...God, I love that movie so much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocpTS_0kYaPu1M00

enak_raskell

Fox Searchlight Pictures

4. "The story John Gallagher Jr. tells at the end of Short Term 12 is one of my favorite scenes and such a fantastic way to end that movie. Always makes me tear up, as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYKE2_0kYaPu1M00

fool2345

Cinedigm

5. "Even though I've watched it probably a thousand times, the first time I saw Rocky in the movie theater I cried at the end. It was at the Alamo Drafthouse with a sold-out crowd for an all-day Rocky marathon, so it brought the right people that cheered, laughed, and applauded at all the right parts. So that definitely added to it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXQFi_0kYaPu1M00

Tylerdurden389

United Artists

6. " Coco has me crying ugly tears every time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMJRP_0kYaPu1M00

DraniKitty

Pixar

7. "The end of Finding Dory . I SOBBED, like full-on ugly cried."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2sr0_0kYaPu1M00

RobinhoodCove830

Pixar

8. "The ending to Top Gun: Maverick really gets me. It’s super predictable, and dare I say, even cheesy. But it really tugs on my heartstrings, and I’m not even sure why. Because in most of these predictable cheese endings, I tend to roll my eyes, but in this one, it just works for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Av8Mi_0kYaPu1M00

MercifulMaximus308

Paramount Pictures

9. " Pride . It is such a feel-good movie. And the cast is perfect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7c4B_0kYaPu1M00

Choice-Valuable313

BBC Films

10. "Recent view, Soul . 'Well, what are you going to do? How are you going to spend your life?' 'I'm not sure. But I do know...I'm gonna live every minute of it.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vdHl_0kYaPu1M00

Mst3Kgf

Pixar / Via youtube.com

11. "It's hard to pick just one, but recently I'd say Everything Everywhere All at Once had me crying lots of happy tears towards the end."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iu8mh_0kYaPu1M00

Jaded_Metal3442

A24 / Via youtube.com

12. "I still get teary-eyed at the end of Meet The Robinsons !"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJugz_0kYaPu1M00

SteMelMan

Disney

13. " Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 . The way they used the music from the first film's ending made it even more emotional."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtBMn_0kYaPu1M00

Master-Improvement-4

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

14. " Babe . The standing ovation. 'That'll do, pig. That'll do.' Gets me every single time. The movie is just so dear and wholesome to me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMZ0C_0kYaPu1M00

I-didnt-vote-for-you

Universal / Via youtube.com

15. And finally: " Dead Poets Society , 'Oh Captain, My Captain.' Maybe more inspirational than happy, but tearing up just thinking about it right now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6hIf_0kYaPu1M00

Weary_Interaction580

Warner Bros.

What happy ending — of a movie or TV show — never fails to bring a smile to your face? Tell us about them in the comments!

